Go Min Si reveals she followed extreme diet for her role in The Frog to maintain 43 kg during Dex’s Fridge Interview; watch

Go Min Si, the popular South Korean actress, has recently revealed in an interview that she followed an extreme diet plan to maintain her weight for her role in The Frog. Released in 2024, the series received much attention from fans for its unique plot following a man who finds himself in difficult situations after a woman enters his life.

On October 8, 2024, Go Min Si made an appearance on the South Korean talk show titled Dex’s Fridge Interview. Hosted by Single’s Inferno’s star Kim Jin Young, the show holds hearty discussions with their guests. During the actress’ visit, she revealed details about her career and talked about the role in The Frog extensively. As the lead antagonist of the show, Go Min Si followed a strict diet plan to maintain her weight of 43 kgs for the role.

Moreover, the artist also mentioned that she spent an entire day eating only one iced latte, one seasoned seaweed, and two eggs. The reason behind her diet regime was to maintain a frail, almost skeletal appearance. Since her character was a murderer, she thought that enhancing the eerie and unsettling aura, especially during her more sinister actions would be a nice touch.

The story unfolds in the present, featuring Jeon Youn Ha, who oversees a quiet vacation cottage nestled in the heart of the woods. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn with the sudden appearance of a mysterious woman named Yoo Sung A. A flashback reveals that in the early 2000s, Koo Sang Joon was the owner and manager of a similar vacation cottage that went through a tragic instance.

Advertisement

Koo Sang Joon lived there with his family, but one fateful summer, a devastating event at the cottage caused him to lose everything. During that time, Yoon Bo Min was a police officer stationed at the nearest substation to the cottage. Now, 20 years later, Yoon Bo Min returns to the same substation, this time as its chief. Passionate about solving mysteries, she begins to closely observe Jeon Youn Ha.

The cast of the show is led by Go Min Si alongside Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and Lee Jung Eun. The supporting cast of the show includes Park Chanyeol, Ryu Hyun Kyung, Park Ji Hwan, Roh Yoon Seo and more.