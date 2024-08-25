Go Min Si reveals how she keeps in touch with Sweet Home co-star Song Kang amid military service; Watch

Go Min Si, the noted South Korean actress who was last seen in the hit monster thriller K-drama Sweet Home 3 recently starred in the crime thriller K-drama The Frog with Kim Yoon Seok and others. In a recent interview, Go Min Si revealed that she checks in with Sweet Home co-star Song Kang from time to time amid his ongoing military service.

On August 25, 2024, Netflix revealed a new video starring The Frog stars Go Min Si and Kim Yoon Seok where the actress went on to share how she is nowadays keeping in touch with Sweet Home co-star Song Kang.

In the video, the host went on to discuss Go Min Si’s Sweet Home co-star, Song Kang as he first shared that the actress has worked with him on two pieces (namely Sweet Home and Love Alarm). The host went on to ask Go Min Si since Song Kang is serving in the military at the present did she sent him a letter or went to visit him lately.

Go Min Si replying to the same revealed how she keeps in touch with her Sweet Home co-star Song Kang. Go Min Si said as this is the age of phones, she is used to texting Song Kang and asking him “how he is doing from time to time”. The Frog actress added that Song Kang said that he has adjusted to military life now and “is enjoying it”.

Watch Go Min Si talking about checking in with Song Kang regularly here:

The host later added that he and Song Kang would go to the salon together to which Kim Yoon Seok cheekily asked whether that information was even important.

Go Min Si has established herself as one of the top South Korean actresses who has been showcasing her varied acting prowess by taking on versatile roles in each of her projects. She not long ago captivated audiences as Lee Eun Yu in Sweet Home alongside Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, and more. She recently showed that her cooking skills are nothing less than exceptional in Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

Go Min Si is well known for her memorable roles in the K-dramas Love Alarm, The Frog, and Youth of May.

