Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin’s The Trunk: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. The plot of the series follows two individuals who enter a contractual marriage, but their relationship faces turmoil and secrets start to surface. The show is directed by Kim Kyu Tae and Park Eun Young serves as the screenwriter.

The Trunk Release Date and Time

The Trunk is scheduled to premiere on November 29, 2024, and 1:30 PM IST, with all the episodes released all at once. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Watch The Trunk

The drama will be available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers worldwide access to the series with subtitles.

The Genre of The Trunk

The Trunk is a captivating drama that explores deep emotional struggles, secrets, and the complexities of human relationships. Set in a mysterious and intense atmosphere, it promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Trunk Plot

Based on the novel Trunk by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the K-drama follows the story of In Ji, who works for a contract marriage provider called NM. The company arranges one-year contract marriages for its clients, and In Ji has just completed her fourth contract. For her fifth contract, she meets Jeong Won, a music producer struggling with anxiety and loneliness due to the emotional scars of his past. He still deeply mourns his ex-wife, Seo Yeon, who had applied to the NM company on his behalf.

As In Ji and Jeong Won begin their second marriage, they slowly grow closer and adjust to each other. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake, leading them into a web of secrets surrounding the NM company.

The Trunk Cast

The cast of the show is led by Gong Yoo, who plays the character Han Jeong Won, a person living an emotionally unstable, lonely, and desolate life. The actor is known for his appearance in blockbuster hits such as Silenced, The Suspect, Train to Busan, and The Age of Shadows, among others.

The female lead of the show is played by Seo Hyun Jin, who takes up the role of Noh In Ji, an employee at NM, a company that conducts contractual marriages. She has previously worked in popular K-dramas such as Dr. Romantic, the romance dramas Temperature of Love, The Beauty Inside, and You Are My Spring, and the legal drama Why Her.

Jung Yun Ha and Kim Dong Won are the supporting cast of the series, and they will play key roles.