Born on March 19, 1998, Sakura hails from Japan and has now transitioned to a K-pop idol. The singer and actress started her career in 2011 as a J-pop idol and has been part of the girl group HKT48. Moreover, she also debuted in their sister group, AKB48.

Eventually, she ended up debuting in the Japanese-Korean girl group IZ*ONE and was part of it until its disbandment. Currently serving as a member of LE SSERFAIM, let’s check out her elaborate journey through the years.

Sakura in HKT48 and AKB48

Sakura's journey in the world of Japanese idol groups began with her debut in HKT48, a sister group of the renowned AKB48. Joining HKT48 in 2011 as a member of its first generation, Sakura quickly caught the attention of fans with her talent and charm. She then ventured into AKB48, one of the most prominent idol groups in Japan, as a concurrent member in 2014.

The artist’s presence in both groups solidified her position as a rising star in the idol industry, allowing her to showcase her skills and gain widespread recognition among fans across the country. Throughout her time in HKT48 and AKB48, Sakura continuously caused ripples through the J-pop industry with her magnetic presence and became one of the most popular idols. Moreover, in 2015, she released her self-titled solo photobook, which took the top spot in the weekly Oricon photobook chart.

Sakura's debut in IZ*ONE

Sakura's captivating journey continued with her participation in Produce 48, a reality survival show that aimed to create a project group from trainees of both South Korea's Produce 101 series and Japan's AKB48 group. She instantly gained immense attention from the community for her consistent deliveries and phenomenal stage performances. Her hard work and determination paid off when she secured a spot in the final lineup of the project group, IZ*ONE, which marked a significant chapter in her career.

The artist debuted in 2018 as a member of IZ*ONE, managed by Off the Record and Swing Entertainment, alongside Jang Won Young, Jo Yu Ri, Choi Ye Na, An Yu Jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun Bi, Kang Hye Won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae Won, Kim Min Ju, and Lee Chae Yeon. It marked an important step in Sakura’s journey as she transitioned from a J-pop idol to the international stage.

The group officially made its debut on October 29, 2018, with their first extended play, Color*Iz. Throughout her time at IZ*ONE, she became one of the standout members of the group, further solidifying her status in the industry. However, the group was disbanded in April 2021. Additionally, she also parted ways with HKT48.

Sakura's journey in LE SSERAFIM so far

On March 14, 2022, Sakura signed exclusive contracts with Source Music, marking the beginning of her journey as a member of LE SSERAFIM. Joining her in this new venture were former Iz*One member Kim Chae-won and former Produce 48 contestant Huh Yun-jin. Additionally, on March 21, 2022, Sakura expanded her horizons by joining the Japanese talent agency A.M. Entertainment for individual activities in her home country.

LE SSERAFIM is composed of five members: Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae. However, it debuted as a six-member group, but Kim Ga-ram ended her exclusive contract with the company in 2022. On May 2, 2022, the group officially made their highly anticipated debut with the release of their first extended play, Fearless.

The group has taken the K-pop world by storm since their first release, and they especially went viral with their song Antifragile from their first studio album, Unforgiven. Recently, they released their extended play, Easy, in February 2024. Sakura continues to shine bright amongst the members and constantly proves her stance as a rising K-pop idol, in South Korea, Japan, and internationally.