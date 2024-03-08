2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Kylie Minogue Accepts The Icon Honor, Thanks 'Terrible Times' In Empowering Speech

Kylie Minogue will never not be relevant! For spending forty glorious and thrilling years in the music industry, the Padam Padam singer was honored with the Icon Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards that took place on Wednesday (March 6).

Looking chic in a black dress with sparkly shoulder straps that matched the crystal trophy in her hand, Minogue in her speech paid respect to the ceremony's unusual but most welcome concept of women celebrating women.

“I love being in this room, and it's ridiculous to say, but I’ve never been in a room like this — a pure and vital celebration of women in music, and I’ve been one for 37 years. So it is especially nice to be here and so wonderful to be in your company,” she noted.

What else did the superstar singer reflect on in her acceptance speech on the big night? Find out below!

Kylie Minogue Reflects on Iconic Career at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Minogue, who is currently basking in the success of her latest smash hit Padam Padam kept the focus of her acceptance speech on her long-standing successful career in the recording industry.

“On one hand, it seems completely surreal. Like, ‘Is this really happening? How did I get here?’ and then on the other hand, simultaneously, I know the steps I took to get here physically and mentally," she said, before continuing, "Navigating the highs, the lows, and then trying to never lose sight of the in-between, the terra firma. I know there’s luck, fate, a calling, and help — a lot of help from a lot of people over a very long time in my case.”

A shout-out to ‘terrible times’ – Minogue celebrates light in the time of adversity

Additionally, speaking of the lows at the end of her speech, Minogue said, “Shout-out to all the times that were not peak moments. They were no fun. But those challenges, the lows, the stuff we’ve gotta get through sometimes, I wanted to give a big shout-out to terrible times. Thank you for teaching us. They were horrendous at the moment, but they happen and it's how we navigate them and what we do with them.”

“I’m not looking forward to the next one [the terrible time], but it will come [anyway],” she added.

‘There’s one of you’ — Kylie Minogue shares Words of Wisdom for Women

In an exclusive conversation with People Magazine at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, the 55-year-old Australian singer had only one piece of advice for women across the globe: "There's one of you.”

Sharing that she is yet to put the clever line in a song, Minogue told People on the red carpet of the event, “We spend so much time trying to better ourselves or judge ourselves or whatever. I kind of want to say be the best you, but also you don't have to be the best all the time, just be you.”

She added, “Do you at all different stages of your life.”

Billboard Women in Music Awards can be streamed on billboardwomeninmusic.com