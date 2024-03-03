Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue received the global icon BRIT award, marking her return to the ceremony after 11 years. Celebrating her nearly four-decade-long career in music, she won her fourth BRIT award, hailed as a "master of musical reinvention" during her emotional acceptance speech.

Kylie Minogue honored with Global Icon BRIT award

Expressing gratitude for her journey, Minogue reminisced "There's a part of me that's still the 14-year-old girl dreaming in her room of making music and being in this industry," she added, "Here I am with this and everything's possible, so thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey."

Host Roman Kemp even convinced her to do a shoey, drinking beer from her stiletto, showcasing her fun spirit. She later performed a medley of her hits, ending with the iconic Can't Get You Out of My Head.

Minogue celebrates her almost 4 decades-long career

Reflecting on her illustrious career on the red carpet, Minogue expressed “I think I need to go somewhere for quite some time to reflect on it because it’s 36 years I think since my first single when I was 19. I think I’ve done everything in reverse, actually. So I had that one single Locomotion and that was number one for weeks and then I had to learn what the hell I was doing."

Advertisement

She added, "So it’s been a career and lifetime of just chipping away and just learning the craft. And that’s an achievement I’m really proud of, highs and lows and everything in between. It’s not always been pleasant, let’s face it, I’m thinking of different decades of music, and the 90s was quite tricky to traverse and we got through that.

The All The Lovers Singer said, “All I can really do is bring that into a little bubble of emotion and I’m very grateful, very thankful and touched. That’s a lot of years and a lot of love and a lot of people and to imagine you’ve been a little part of someone’s life somewhere.

Minogue also fondly recalled her memorable performances at the BRIT Awards, including her iconic show in 2002, where she performed Can't Get You Out Of My Head emerging from a CD player, symbolizing her lasting impact on music and pop culture.

ALSO READ: Who Is Raye? Know More About The Singer Who Broke The Record For Most Brits In One Year With Six Awards