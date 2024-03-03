Brit Awards 2024: Why Are Fans Fuming Over Roman Kemp's Comments? Find Out

Roman Kemp has left the audience at Brit Awards fuming after his comments during the ceremony licked up a social media storm. It wasn’t just one incident, but three. The host offended the viewers when he welcomed the famous band Green Day. Kemp also made insulting remarks about Christian Horner and made Kylie Minogue drink from a shoe. The angry fans took to social media platforms to slam Roman Kemp as he got through the award ceremony.

Roman Kemp Takes A Dig At Green Day

The host, Roman Kemp, invited controversy by making comments about the American band Green Day as they walked up the stage. While introducing the band on stage, Kemp announced, "To present our next award for a British group are two genuine rock gods. They have sold over 75 million records and released 14 albums; they are very much the American Busted. Please welcome Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool." To this end, the audience watching the show from their homes immediately started calling out the TV personality and took to X to share their thoughts.

One of the users wrote, "I think Green Day being called “the American Busted” might be the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard. Ever.” The other user shared, "Did he just call Green Day the American Busted?” One of the fans said, "Did I just hear Roman Kemp call Green Day the American version of BUSTED????? I would SUE."

Roman Kemp Takes A Shot At Christian Horner

Kemp did not just stop at commenting on Green Day but also went on to insult Christian Horner. Kemp poked fun at Horner while taking a stroll among the audience regarding his Red Bull scandal, while Maya James and Clara Amfo were on stage. Kemp said, "It's busier here than at the Red Bull's press office." The remark did not go down well with the fans who were watching the ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

Christian Horner was questioned about the Red Bull scandal for almost ten hours earlier this month, and then an outside attorney gave him the runaround.

Roman Kemp Makes Kylie Minogue Take A Shot Out Of A Shoe

The Grammy Award winner was forced to drink out of a shoe by Roman Kemp. The host, who hung around Kylie Minogue in between the songs, asked the Padam Padam singer to do a shoey with him. This activity, however, raged the viewers, as they immediately rushed to social media platforms to troll the radio jockey. One of the users wrote, "You can tell Kylie is so fed up with Roman." The other one shared, "Kylie should just tell Roman to f*** off at this point; leave her alone!"

Minogue took home the award of Global Icon at the award ceremony, where she dazzled in a black dress.

