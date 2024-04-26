Ayushmann Khurrana meets icons Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, Kylie Minogue at international event; PICS
Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared pictures from a prestigious international event where he met global icons like Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, and Kylie Minogue, among others.
Ayushmann Khurrana had a great 2023 with his comedy film Dream Girl 2 emerging as a commercial success. He has made significant strides in his career highlighting social issues through his films and entertaining audiences with his performances.
Adding another feather to his cap, Ayushmann recently graced a prestigious international event where he had the opportunity to meet global icons like Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, Kylie Minogue, and more.
Ayushmann Khurrana meets renowned global personalities at an event
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures capturing his experience at a recent event on the international stage. In one picture, the actor, dressed in a dapper black suit, posed alongside singer Dua Lipa, who wore a stunning outfit. Ayushmann was also seen conversing with her and shaking her hand.
Ayushmann clicked a photograph with actor Dev Patel, who recently made headlines for his film Monkey Man. There were also pictures of Ayushmann with actress Uma Thurman and singer-actress Kylie Minogue.
Ayushmann also met Kelley Robinson, Jigar Shah, and Priyamvada Natarajan, among others.
Have a look!
Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front
Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, which hit theaters on August 25, 2023. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie also featured Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and others.
In a recent exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was disclosed that Ayushmann is collaborating with filmmakers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga for his next project, a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik.
A source close to the development revealed, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T.”
The source also stated that the makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead.
