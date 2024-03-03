Brit Awards 2024: Viral Moments From CMAT's Dress To Dua Lipa's Performance

The 44th BRIT Awards was quite eventful. It had a series of ups-downs, sarcasm, and some wholesome moments too. While some costumes and outfits intrigued us, some speeches took our hearts away. Dua Lipa performed her new single Training Season with a team of energetic acrobatic dancers that got fans thrilled. But this was one amongst the many moments at the night that unfolded on March 3, 2024. What were the other viral moments? Have a look.

1.CMAT wears a shocking dress to the award ceremony, fans are jaw dropped

ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Raye And Dua Lipa Win Big

CMAT has taken her fashion sense to a different level. Wearing a black dress that is backless, the musician has exposed her lower back area, including the butt region that is making fans crazy. She has hopped on the “bumster” trend quite literally and every time it was flashed live on screen, conversations were sparked.

2.Rema took the stage by a storm with his banger Calm Down

The banger that released two years ago even got Pop icon Selena Gomez to collaborate with the Afrobeats artists Rema. He performed the piece and the dancers along with the music, swayed everyone off their feet. It also proved how everyone is waiting for more songs from Africa, as their beats and compositions are mind-blowing.

Advertisement

3.Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama were dressed as the Traitors with Diane and Ross

The Traitors is an ultimate murder mystery game, more like Scotland Yard in real life that was created by the US in 2023. The hype has been such that singers like Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama wore the black robe with the name ‘Raye’ on it.

4.Post Office scandal victim Jo Hamilton reveals information on the Government

Jo Hamilton presented the award for the Best Song. She has been a former Horizon Scandal postmistress who said shocking things about the Government. The speech began with, “I just want to thank everybody in the country literally for the love and support they’ve given the postmasters.” She also went on to add, “Please could you keep on supporting us,” and concluded, “Because in spite of what the government says, they are not paying the postmasters. Thank you.”

5.Rob Beckett dressed as a giraffe

Renowned comedian known for his quirks, took his costume for the BRIT awards to the next level. He has dressed up as a giraffe quite literally with only his face being shown. He has worn a watch to go with this costume, making him an instant source of attention for fans and viewers.

6.Kylie Minogue took down Roman Kemp with a ‘shoey’ challenge

Roman Kemp has ruffled a few feathers this time. Apart from passing varied comments and flaunting his costumes, the host also got the legendary Kylie Mingoue to try out the Australian tradition of “shoey” where one drinks directly from their shoe/high heels. Kylie had her own rose wine that she poured inside her black high heels and started drinking instantly.

7.Jungle does his viral music video dance

Jungle’s Back on 74 had some promising retro moves that got TikTok hopping on them. Jungle recreated those moves on stage, the ones that started the Tiktok trend by Will West initially.

8.Bimini vouches for Trans rights

Advertisement

Bimini was the icon who presented the award for International Song of the Year and gave a shout out that everyone needs to support trans rights more than ever, in this moment. She says, “trans rights are human rights” that fans and viewers instantly vouch for.

9.Raye gets emotional as she brings her grandmother to the stage

Raye has achieved a record breaking win. With six titles in her name, the singer was overwhelmed as her dreams as a 14-year-old, manifested into her reality. This has been the most number of BRIT awards given to an artist in a single ceremony. As Raye comes to the stage, she brings her grandmother along and the two share an emotional moment on stage amidst her iconic speech for Album of the Year.

10.Roman Kemp passes a savage comment on Christian Horner

The F1 racer was also not off the radar for host Roman Kemp. He referred to the Red Bull boss Christian and was referring to the instance where Horner put up a united front at the Bahrain Grand Prix with his wife Geri Halliwell. Amidst so many guests for the award ceremony, the host said, ‘it’s busier down here than the team Red Bull’s press office’ This got fans interested instantly.

While we see more moments and Roman Kemp lines come to light, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2024: Kylie Minogue Gets Honored With Global Icon Prize, Reflects On Four-Decade Career