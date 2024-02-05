Grammy Awards 2024: Kylie Minogue Bags First Win In Two Decades With Best Pop Dance Recording For Padam Padam

The 2024 Grammy Awards are being handed out on Sunday, February 4, in 94 categories. The awards are being presented in two separate ceremonies taking place in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah returned as host for a fourth consecutive year. And, Kylie Minogue won the Golden Gramophone for Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys for her song Padam Padam.

Kylie Minogue wins Best Pop Dance Recording at Grammys 2024

Kylie Minogue won the Best Pop Dance Recording award, a new category at the 2024 Grammys for Padam Padam. She beat David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, and Troye Sivan. This marks Minogue's second GRAMMY win after six nominations, following her previous win for Best Dance Recording for Come Into My World.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine

Minogue, Rycroft, and Massey are the first-ever winners of the Best Pop/Dance Performance category, one of three new categories introduced at the 66th GRAMMYs, alongside Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical, and Best African Music Performance.

Lostboy took the stage to accept the award on behalf of himself, Minogue, and Massey. Padam Padam was the song of the summer that a large segment of Americans didn't even know about. In the U.S., the song reached No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart. In the U.K., it was a No. 1 pop hit.

Advertisement

Minogue talked of her popularity with LGBTQ+ fans in an interview with GRAMMY.com earlier this year. "It's hugely important to me and so touching," she said, adding, "I hope that for that community and beyond, I just want to say I am open-minded and I want people to be happy in themselves. That community needed support and still needs support. I'm here. And they padamed for me."

Kylie Minogue spoke about how she felt when she first heard the demo of Padam Padam

During the interview with GRAMMY.com, Kylie Minogue was asked what she felt when she first heard the demo for Padam Padam and what her reaction was to it. "Love. Absolutely loved," Minogue said.

She continued, "I know where I was, where I was sitting, what I was doing. I was getting glammed up for something in Miami. When they're outside songs — separate to songs that I'm involved with writing — it's always an exciting moment. My A&R sends me something and says, "Hey, what do you think of this?" I have no idea what to expect. In that moment, there's before and after, if it's a good moment."

Minogue also said that the title was intriguing and she was straightaway into it. She added that she couldn't understand every lyric, so she listened again and thought it was clever.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Pop Solo Performance For Flowers