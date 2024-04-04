Big Bang Theory's Jim Parson To Lead Star-Studded Revival Of Our Town On Broadway; Exploring The Full Cast

Thornton Wilder's play Our Town is set to return to Broadway. Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, and Zoey Deutch will lead the star-studded play, which opens on September 17. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon will direct the story, which follows a life in the village's Grover Corner. The play will be running at New York's Barrymore Theater.

Further, The Big Bang Theory star will play the narrator in the 28-character drama. He will be known as the "stage manager" while currently working in Mother Play, which is also set to open on April 25.

What Roles Will Be Portrayed By Katie Holmes And Zoey Deutch?

Jim Parsons will be joined by Katie Holmes and Zoey Deutch. Holmes will be returning to Broadway after over a decade. The actress acted on stage for the first time in 2008 in All My Sons and later in 2012's Dead Accounts. The Dark Knight actress will portray Mrs. Webbs in Our Town alongside Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas. Thomas has had a long career on Broadway, with Our Play being the 15th credit to his name.

Meanwhile, Zoey Deutch will be making her Broadway debut with Wilder's revival play. The Set It Up actress will play Emily Gibbs. Many legendary artists have filled the other characters' shoes, and the makers will soon announce the last two cast members of the show.

Who Will Be Playing The Other Characters In Our Town?

The cast of Our Town includes 28 members, where Billy Eugene Jones will portray the character of Dr. Gibbs, Michelle Wilson will play Mrs. Gibbs, and Ephraim Sykes will play George Gibbs.

In addition, Heather Ayers, Ephie Aardema, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Hagan Oliveras, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh have also joined the cast for the Broadway play.

Our Town by Thornton Wilder was first acted in 1938, was well acclaimed by the audience, and received the Pulitzer Prize. Since then, the play has been revived four times, the most recent being in 2002 under Paul Newman’s production.