Jose Aldo Discusses Return; Reveals Reason for Facing Jonathan Martinez Instead of Dominick Cruz at UFC 301

Has Jose Aldo ever truly left the fight game? Officially, the legendary Brazilian fighter hung up his gloves back in 2022 after his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. But now, he's back, stepping into the octagon at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro. Why the sudden return, and why Jonathan Martinez?

This isn't just any fight; it's Aldo's re-entry into the MMA world, and it's happening in his hometown. Was this matchup with Martinez—a rising star on a six-fight winning streak—just a twist of fate?

Top-five or nothing: Jose Aldo reveals his real fight request for UFC 301

Talking at UFC 301's Media Day, Jose Aldo opened up about the unexpected twists in his comeback story. Initially, Aldo and the UFC had no specific plans regarding his opponent or the venue. "When I started talking to Dana [White] and Sean [Shelby] about my comeback, there was no plans for Rio, no names, opponents, or anything," Aldo shared, reflecting on the early stages of planning his return.

The narrative took a surprising turn when Dominick Cruz, the initially discussed opponent, encountered issues that removed him from contention. "At first, the name that we were talking about was Dominick Cruz. We were set to fight Dominick Cruz, but he had some problems with his camp," Aldo revealed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Consequently, Jonathan Martinez, who is considered to have the best left leg in the division, was chosen as Aldo's new opponent. "We got Jonathan Martinez, and it just ended up being in Rio, so it was a coincidence,” Aldo explained, highlighting the serendipitous nature of the matchup's location.

Further, Aldo expressed his thoughts on the current matchmaking, revealing his desire to face a top contender. "I think the fans have been waiting to watch that fight... Two former champions from the WEC days, two former UFC champions, but he’s not the one that I asked for. I wanted to get someone in the top five," he stated.

Also Read: Alexandre Pantoja Tells Sean Strickland to ‘Shut Your Mouth’ Ahead of His UFC 301 Main Event Fight

Advertisement

Despite these unexpected changes, Aldo remains focused and clear about his intentions for this fight. "When we started talking to Dana, they wanted to give me a new deal, but I really wanted to have this fight, which is what I’m focused on right now, to see where I’m at," he said, emphasizing his commitment to testing his current capabilities before making any future commitments.

What will this fight reveal about Aldo's current form and his future in MMA? As Saturday approaches, let's rally behind the veteran warrior.