‘Maybe You Should Join Him’: Fans Suggest Next Season Team-Up as LeBron James’ Tweet on Kyrie Irving Goes Viral

During the recent Mavericks-Clippers game, a stunning highlight by Kyrie Irving captured the attention of basketball fans worldwide and swiftly went viral on social media.

The official X/Twitter account of the NBA shared the impressive play, featuring Irving's steal and coast-to-coast drive for an and-1 finish, and it quickly garnered widespread attention, amassing numerous views and reactions across various platforms.

One notable cheerleader who was among the many left in awe by Irving's exceptional performance was four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.

James took to social media to express his astonishment and captioned his post:

“OMG KYRIE!!!!!!!! That’s was INSANE”

However, the tweet got as many as 4.8 millions views on X/Twitter till the publishing of this article, all thanks to the ‘King’ James’ coveted social media following.

Just hours after the tweet got paced up, fans were quick to mark their response to it. One user wrote:

“Maybe you should join him”

Additionally, following the outrageous reach of the tweet, reactions kept coming.

Luka Doncic Acknowledged he Needs to Help Kyrie Irving

After a thrilling Game 4 performance where Kyrie Irving's scoring prowess nearly led the Mavericks to a remarkable comeback, Luka Doncic took personal responsibility for the team's defeat to the Clippers.

Despite Irving's remarkable 40-point effort in the second half to erase a 31-point deficit, Doncic expressed self-criticism for not providing enough assistance.

As reported by ESPN, Doncic said,”I just got to help him more. I feel like I'm letting him down, so I got to be there. I got to help him more.”

However, Plagued by a right knee injury that hindered his performance, Doncic still managed a triple-double but acknowledged his subpar shooting and defensive struggles, aiming to enhance his support for Irving.

Luka also acknowledged that he sees Irving giving everything he has for the team and praised how well he performed throughout the season.

