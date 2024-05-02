Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has had seven children throughout the years, has one of the biggest families in Hollywood. The record producer is the father of three sons (Christian, Justin, and Quincy) and four girls (Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and Love).

He had four children with Kim Porter before the actress passed away in 2018. He co-parents the other three kids with Sara Chapman, Dana Tran, and Misa Hylton. Despite never having been married, the rapper, songwriter, and record entrepreneur is well aware of the value of a family. Following the death of his father in 1972, Diddy was raised by his mother.

Diddy's journey: From Howard to global icon

Growing up, he attended Howard University, where he excelled academically and showed leadership qualities. He majored in business administration before leaving to work for Uptown Records in the early 1990s.

Since then, Diddy has performed in over a dozen movies and television shows, recorded multiple albums, started his own record label, Bad Boy Records, and assisted in the rise of Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey.

Diddy faces sexual assault and trafficking accusation

Numerous accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking are currently being brought against Diddy. As part of a continuing investigation, federal officials searched the rapper's Los Angeles residence in March 2024.

Though Justin and Christian were spotted handcuffed outside the Beverly Hills residence, Diddy was not present for the raid. When a lady accused Christian of sexually abusing her when she was employed on Diddy's yacht, further accusations against him were included in a complaint that was submitted at the beginning of April 2024.

Despite having seven children, Combs seems to have a tight relationship with all of them. The children also appear to share a unique bond with one another. The older kids work on projects together and exchange pictures all the time.

Christian and Justin Combs joined forces in September 2023 to provide 100 pairs of shoes to students at Mount Vernon in New York City. Without a doubt, the Combs children appear to be doing well.

