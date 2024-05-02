Unnamed Memory Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory anime

Unnamed Memory is a fantasy-romance anime based on the light novel series of the same name by Kuji Furumiya. The series has only recently started to air and already looks promising with its sweet romance and amazing fantasy elements.

The last episode was mainly focused on Tinasha coming to Oscar’s palace and their duel. The Cuscell army that came in later in the episode to request an audience with the Witch also raised some suspicion. The fifth episode of the series is coming out next week.

Unnamed Memory episode 5 release date, streaming details, and more

The 5th episode of Unnamed Memory is set to air on May 7th, 2024, Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on channels such as MBS, BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll about half an hour after its initial Japanese release.

Unnamed Memory episode 5 will most probably shift its focus onto the changing dynamics between Oscar and Tinasha. The last episode saw them growing closer to each other but there was also a rift between them at the end because of a misunderstanding. Toward the end of the episode, the envoy from Cuscell was also eliminated. We might get to know her actual intentions behind coming to the palace in the upcoming episode.

Unnamed Memory episode 4 recap

The 4th episode of the Unnamed Memory anime started with Oscar sparring and training with the soldiers in which he defeats multiple of them. He then asks all the attendees to come and challenge him. When Tinasha tries to leave after seeing this, he calls upon her to have a duel with him and says that she is allowed to use magic.

The two then start sparring as Tinasha brandishes two swords and also uses magic against Oscar. During their spar, she realizes that Oscar has the innate ability to perceive invisible magic. However, even with this ability, Oscar is ultimately defeated by her sheer skills and magical powers.

Later we see some convoys from Cuscell come to the palace and request an audience with Tinahsa. Oscar, cautious about their intentions, tells them that neither she nor any other witch is in the palace right now. However, they are quickly able to reveal her presence within the palace and call her by the name Lady Aeti. The envoys try to invite Tinasha to Cuscell, but she refuses. Later, the envoy uses a mind control technique on one of Oscar’s guards, which results in a misunderstanding and ends up hurting Tinasha’s feelings.

