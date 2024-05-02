Colleen Hoover Lauds Blake Lively's Performance In It Ends With Us Movie Adaptation

In the eagerly awaited movie adaptation of Collen Hoover’s popular novel It Ends with Us, one actor’s performance has garnered significant attention. Yes, we are talking about Blake Lively who played the role of Lily Bloom with passion and emotion.

Her performance was so impressive that even the author couldn’t resist praising her talent. Collen Hoover, who is also the executive producer of the film, expressed her awe and admiration for Lively’s performance as Lily Bloom. Let’s explore how Hoover praised Lively’s portrayal and why.

Coolen Hoover expresses gratitude

This romantic drama is the first time one of Hoover’s bestselling books has been adapted for the big screen. In an interview with PEOPLE, Hoover expressed that she is thrilled as the whole process has been incredible and surreal. She is impressed with the dedication of everyone involved in bringing her book to life.

"Everyone involved has been so dedicated to making this adaptation as faithful and heartfelt as possible," says Hoover. As an executive producer on the film, Hoover also emphasized that's been a true team effort. "I can't wait for those who loved the book to see the movie and experience the magic they've created on the big screen," she added.

Hoover on Blake Lively’s incredible performance

Lively shines as Lily Bloom, a woman in Boston building her own business, whose life takes a tumultuous turn. A turn after she meets the charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. Hoover describes Lively’s acting makes Lily’s character more interesting than she imagined. Despite having a solid image of Lily in mind while writing, Lively’s portrayal added more depth.

“There aren’t enough words to describe her phenomenal talent. I’m in awe, truly. I couldn’t be more grateful for her incredible performance,” said Hoover during the interview. Hoover is especially impressed by how well Lively shows Lily’s inner struggles and outer challenges with subtlety.

Director and co-star Justin Baldoni also praised Lively

Director and co-star Justin Baldoni also joined in praising Lively’s performance. He describes her performance as strong, funny, and intelligent, embodying al the qualities of a female heroine.

“I think people are going to be blown away by Blake’s portrayal of Lily. It’s so nuanced, so unique, so beautiful. I don’t want to give away too much, but I believe it's Blake Lively you’ve never seen before,” Justin said.

Blake Lively also expressed her love and honor in portraying a character like Lily, who has had a profound impact on readers. As she puts in, “Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

Yes, Lively hopes her portrayal reflects the love she feels for Lily and connects with both longtime fans and newcomers to the story.

Release date, cast and, more deets about It Ends with Us

Hoover is working closely on the project as an executive producer, while Baldoni is the director and actor of the movie. With over 90 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List and over 2 billion views on TikTok, this movie is eagerly anticipated. Initially set for June 21, the release date has been postponed, and the movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on August 9.

Apart from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, other notable cast members include Brandon Skelnar as Atlas Corrigan and Jenny Slate as Ryle’s sister, Alyssa. It Ends With Us is the story of a young woman who comes in a relationship with Ryle, a charismatic neurosurgeon. And, as the relationship progresses, Lily begins to discover troubling signs of abuse. This makes her rethink her past decisions.

