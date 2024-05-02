Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan final shooting schedule to commence in Mumbai: Reports

Superstar Rajinikanth's next flick Vettaiyan has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement. Fans are already thrilled to witness Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together as they finally collaborate after 33 years.

Now, in a recent update, reports have surfaced online about Vettaiyan's shooting schedule and Rajinikanth's character in the upcoming action-thriller.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan final schedule commences in Mumbai: Report

As per reports, the final segment of the Vettaiyan shooting started in Mumbai on May 2. The shooting schedule is expected to go on for a week. It has also been rumored that Rajinikanth is playing the role of a Muslim police officer in the upcoming thriller which is touted to be based on real events.

It has also been reported that after the completion of the Vettaiyan schedule, Thalaivar Rajinikanth will start shooting for his next high-octane thriller Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj in June. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been shared by the makers or their team about the shooting schedule.

T J. Gnanavel, famed for his work on Jai Bhim, is directing the action thriller. The potential title was announced in December 2023, which coincided with Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and many others in crucial roles.

According to sources, Fahadh Faasil is expected to play the antagonist in the film while Rana will be playing the role of an illegitimate hacker. The project has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions and is slated to release in theaters in October 2024.

Watch Vettaiyan announcement

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is all set for another huge collaboration with renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie which will feature Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar. The film's first look teaser was unveiled recently which has received immense love and affection from netizens and Thalaivar's ardent fans. The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will also feature in Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming action thriller titled Hukum which is touted to be a continuation of his 2023 mass entertainer Jailer.

