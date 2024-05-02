Messi from Anatomy of a Fall to Premiere His Own TV Show at Cannes

The show, titled Messi: The Cannes Festival Seen from a Dog's Point of View, is scheduled to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Messi, the adored dog actor from Anatomy of a Fall, an Oscar-winning picture, will be the star of his own television show.

The short program will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and producer D18 Paris revealed it, according to IndieWire . It's not on the festival schedule, but it will be performed at the gala.

Messi's Show will air from May 13 to May 25 at the Cannes festival

The TV show Messi: The Cannes Festival Seen from a Dog's Point of View will air every day from May 13 to May 25, coinciding with the festival's run. The show consists of eight one-minute episodes that will be broadcast on various French television networks.

With tremendous excitement, the production company, which called the seven-year-old French Border Collie dog "the canine George Clooney," informed that fans could experience the Cannes Film Festival "through the eyes and the voice" of Messi. This exclusive feature offers a fresh way to experience the festival's glitz and excitement.

"Messi will have the chance to question his guests with the puppylike innocence of this occasion. Being the current global superstar allows you to do anything. and Messi has the audacity to do it all!" the banner read.

The show's concept came from D18 producer Tim Newman. The script was written by Raphael Mezrahi, and it was directed by Loic Pourageaux. Messi is owned and trained by Laura Martin. The series is sponsored by TikTok.

Messi played Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall

Messi played Snoop, the guiding dog, in Justine Triet's film Anatomy of a Fall, which starred Sandra Huller. Messi's incredible performance earned him the unofficial Palm Dog Award for best canine performance at Cannes. The film itself won the prestigious Palme d'Or, the festival's top award.

Messi's portrayal of Snoop showcased his skill off the football field and added a layer of charming appeal to the movie. His performance moved both audiences and critics, which had a big impact on the film's appeal and acclaim.

Messi's appearance at the Oscars this year sparked a commotion in the media. However, emcee Jimmy Kimmel later admitted that the dog was not there for the whole program. Looking forward, the 77th Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 14, showcasing a stunning exhibition of film talent.

