Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s little sister Anisha Padukone loves to annoy her; DP's reaction is too cute

Deepika Padukone shares a fun relationship with her sister Anisha Padukone, just like most of us. They not only shower love on each other, but the siblings also love to irritate each other.

A while ago, the Piku actress openly spoke about this fun quality that her sister Anisha possesses. Read on!

Deepika Padukone says Anisha Padukone does THIS to her every day

A couple of minutes ago, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone reposted an adorable video in which a cute little birdie was walking funnily to an undisclosed location. The video read, ‘Me on my way to annoy my sister’.

The actress shared the clip on her Instagram stories and wrote that her sister, Anisha Padukone is like that birdie who hops and jumps in happiness as she comes to annoy her elder sister. Sharing the clip, the Fighter actress penned, “Basically @anishapadukone everyday!”

Take a look:

Nearly nine weeks ago, Ranveer Singh and Deepika announced that they are expecting their first child who is arriving in September this year. During an interview with iDiva when her sister Anisha Padukone was asked how she felt upon learning about this news, she said, "Great! It's a first-time feeling."

The entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast also added even though she wants to say that her brother-in-law Ranveer is likely to spoil the baby more, her parents are next in line.

When Ranveer Singh said ‘Mera Bachha ho raha hai’

After the announcement regarding their child, the couple was seen together enjoying the pre-wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that happened in Jamnagar earlier this year.

In one of the viral videos from the couple’s sangeet which was briefly hosted by the 83 actor, he said, “I am happy that he is getting the girl of his dreams. And I am glad that I was able to help. It obviously worked because here we are seven years later. Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ho rahi hai. Mera Bachha ho raha hai (Anant and Radhika are getting married. I am gonna have a baby).”

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

