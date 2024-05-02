Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Knicks on May 02? Find Out

Wells Fargo Center will be buzzing Thursday night as the New York Knicks and the 76ers face off in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Knicks Tonight?

The game's stance is uncertain for Joel Embiid against the Knicks. After the Knicks could only manage one of two free throws, Maxey, poised as ever, shot and netted a 3-point field goal from just before the logo. This clutch shot tied up the game, pushing it to overtime.

Combining his seven 3-point field goals, Maxey totaled 46 points for that game and assisted nine times. In contrast, Sixers' center Joel Embiid, hobbled by injury, completed a triple-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. The pair's phenomenal efforts brought the series to a nail-biting game six.

Tyrese Maxey, the point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, refused to end his season with a golf retreat. Despite trailing by six points with a mere 30 seconds remaining, Maxey showed off his skills by sinking a three-pointer and drawing a foul for a successful four-point play.

In doing so, the Sixers earned another shot at the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs. They may have to rely on Maxey yet again, given Embiid's setback in game five. They also need another player to step up and join the fight.

Maxey and Embiid contributed 64 of the almost 107 average team points per game during the series. While Maxey appears up to the task, Embiid may need a backup.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr, the Sixers' next top scorer, averages just over 12 points per game. Tobias Harris stepped up in game five, scoring 19 points – his highest so far in the series.

The Sixers' bench is getting shorter, as Buddy Hield has missed the last couple of games, while Cameron Payne, their point guard, becoming crucial in their eight-man rotation. Payne showcased a solid performance in game five, scoring six points off two 3-point range shots.

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The New York Knicks

Joel Embiid Stats

In his career, Joel Embiid has averaged 25.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 19 games against the Knicks.

Kelly Oubre Jr Stats

Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 24 games against the Knicks in his career.

When And Where To Watch

Date: May 2, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Channel: TNT

Injury Report

Sixers

OUT

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)

Knicks

OUT

Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery)

Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot contusion)

QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain)

