Gippy Grewal REACTS to AP Dhillon’s act of breaking guitar at Coachella stage; ‘None of us want to...'

Just a couple of weeks back, popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s performance at Coachella 2024 created a lot of controversy online. A section of netizens all over the world had criticized him for breaking his guitar on the global stage.

On the other hand, recently Punjabi singer-turned-actor Gippy Grewal shared his two cents on Dhillon’s gesture. Continue reading ahead to know what he has to say.

Gippy Grewal reacts to AP Dhillon's guitar smash at Coachella 2024

In a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Gippy Grewal was queried about AP Dhillon’s act of breaking his guitar at the coveted global stage of Coachella 2024. In response to this, the singer opined that it could be a part of his gig and asserted that nobody would ever want to deliberately hurt anyone’s emotions.

“I’ve seen that clip. I don’t know why he broke his guitar. I assume that it was a part of his act. I don’t really know what happened onstage, but sometimes what happens is that you plan for a certain thing to go a certain way but it goes all wrong. None of us want to intentionally hurt anyone or their sentiments but sometimes, we end up doing it unintentionally,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

He further continued by referring to Dhillon as his ‘younger brother’ and stated that he is very fond of him. He mentioned that he hardly listens to urban music, however, AP’s track Brown Munde has been his son’s favorite who would often listen to it while it would come on the television.

Advertisement

“AP and I haven’t met each other too often but whenever we’ve met, we’ve shared some lovely moments. He’s a very respectful guy. He has made him a big name for himself today,” remarked Gippy.

Gippy Grewal reflects on Diljit Dosanjh's mammoth success

In addition to this, the singer went on to heap praises on Diljit Dosanjh who has been riding high on success following his last release, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. His performance garnered him immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Going further, the singer has been stirring the internet following his sold-out international tour.

Reflecting on the same, Gippy ushered his happiness over the same and remarked that his contemporaries and their success have been ‘motivating’. He also expressed his belief by asserting that it helps the industry (Punjabi) grow, with songs and films reaching global heights. The singer-turned-actor expressed his pride in realizing that even foreigners listen to their songs today.

AP Dhillon's post from Coachella stage breaking his guitar that stirred the internet

It was last month on April 15, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his performance on the global stage. In the video posted on his social media handle, the Excuses singer was seen breaking his guitar after his performance ended.

While sharing the post, he captioned the post, “BROWN MUNDE HAVE LEFT THE DESERT (desert emoji).”

Take a look:

Internet's reaction to AP Dhillon's act

Soon after the post was shared, several fans expressed their displeasure over the singer’s act. Not only did his video go viral on the internet, but Dhillon also faced flak in the comments section. A netizen commented, “Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss.” Another user wrote, “And you think doing this looked good? (shocked emojis),” while a third fan commented, “Not the guitar not the guitar not the guitar.”

Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon is known for his chartbuster tracks like Brown Munder, With You, Summer High, Insane, Wo Noor, and Majhail among others.

ALSO READ: Will Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha ever venture into politics? Here's what she says