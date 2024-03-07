In the upcoming finale of Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory fans will be thrilled to see Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to appear on Young Sheldon; All we know so far

The episode will air on Thursday, May 16, on CBS and Paramount+, but the details of how they fit into the story are a secret. This will mark the first time their characters reunite since The Big Bang Theory finale in May 2019.

CBS announced Bialik and Parsons' onscreen reunion just a day after confirming the franchise's continuation with a spinoff centered around Emily Osment and Montana Jordan's characters, Mandy and Georgie, in Young Sheldon. The news came after many fans raised curiosity about what happened to their relationship.

Young Sheldon is a prequel to its original The Big Bang Theory and follows Sheldon's life when he was younger. In The Big Bang Theory, Parsons played Sheldon as an adult, while Ian Armitage portrayed him in Young Sheldon.

Sheldon is a genius in math and science, which can be tricky in a place where church and football are the main focus. While Sheldon navigates the world with his extraordinary talents, his ordinary family tries to understand him.

More about The Young Sheldon show

The show stars Ian Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment, with Jim Parsons providing the voice of Sheldon. Young Sheldon became a hit, ranking as the top new comedy in the 2017-2018 season and rising to become the top comedy in the 2019-2020 season after The Big Bang Theory ended. It remains the most popular comedy on TV since the start of its final season.

The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Television, with Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak serving as executive producers.

Due to the franchise's ongoing success, a new spinoff featuring Young Sheldon characters Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) was approved. The show will follow them as they raise their family in Texas, tackling the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

Young Sheldon is available to stream on its original platform CBS, as well as on Netflix.

