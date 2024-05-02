Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, and Fortune of Academy Award Winning Actress Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, with nearly five decades of professional acting under her belt (since making her Broadway debut in 1975), has now assumed the role of Hollywood icon. From drama to romantic comedy to satire—and most recently, murder mystery, there is virtually no genre that Streep hasn’t explored. Meryl Streep's net worth has been a frequently asked question by several fans.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a total net worth of $100 million. This she has earned through her talent, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Over the years, the actress has accumulated wealth and fortune, which is inevitable by Hollywood standards. Let's take a minute and explore more details about her net worth, early life and just how many Academy Awards she’s collected over the years.

1. Early Life

Mary Louise Meryl Streep was born in Summit, New Jersey, on June 22, 1949. She has two younger brothers, Harry William and Dana David, who are also actors. Streep started training her voice much before she started acting, but singing wasn't her first love.

After singing at the opera, he leaned into acting in high school. She studied drama at both Vassar College and Yale, and then moved to the Big Apple. There, she starred in a Broadway play (Trelawny of the Wells) before appearing in her first film, 1977’s Julia. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

At the age of 30, she somehow hit the big chord when she bagged the film The Deer Hunter (1978), which stars Robert De Niro After seeing her perform on stage, she was offered a role in a dark war drama. Though her role was minor, it allowed her to break into the acting world and marked the first of many times she would appear in a Best Picture winner (the movie won the Academy Award later that year).

2. Career

Streep was fantastic at doing theater plays and she did five plays over a period of six weeks. That same year, she moved to New York City, where she performed in numerous stage productions around the city.

It was almost like she was born to be an actress. After doing the play, Julia, as mentioned above, on the suggestion of Robert De Niro, did the film The Deer Hunter (1978). For her role in the film, she earned her first Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actress.

After that, her career graph only screamed one word: success, as she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979). Other notable films she has appeared in include Manhattan (1979), Sophie's Choice (1982), Silkwood (1983), A Cry in the Dark (1988), Defending Your Life (1991), Death Becomes Her (1992), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), One True Thing (1998), Adaptation (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Mamma Mia! (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), The Iron Lady (2011), and The Post (2018). In particular, Mamma Mia! is her most commercially successful release; it grossed $609 million.

3. Other Work

In addition to her glorious acting career, Meryl Streep has done a lot of other work. She has narrated many audiobooks, including the children's books Brae Irene, Spinky Sulks and The One and Only Shrek by author William Steig. She is the spokesperson for the National Women's History Museum. She has also established two scholarships for students at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Not only that, she acted in a series of TV shows, including Angels in America (2003), Freedom: A History of the US (2003), Web Therapy (2010–2012), and Big Little Lies (2019). She has also narrated several documentaries, including Ocean Voyagers (2007), Makers: Women Who Make America (2013), and Five Came Back (2017).

She also won two BAFTAS, eight Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards, among other awards that make her one of the top actresses today in Hollywood today.

4. Personal Life

5. Real Estate

With a glorious net worth of a whopping $100 million. In 1995, Meryl and her husband, Don Gummer, spent $2.175 million on a New York City townhouse. They sold this property in 2005 for $9.1 million.

In 2006, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer bought a four-bedroom penthouse in New York City for $10.13 million. In 2018, they listed the property for sale for $25 million. In September of that same year, the couple reduced the asking price to $18.25 million. Finally, in February 2020, they accepted an offer of $16 million for the property.

Additionally, some sources claim that Streep earns $20 million per film, but the actual amount depends on the project. A closer examination of her filmography reveals that she is not solely interested in lucrative roles. For instance, Streep accepted $5 million for her role in the 2020 film Let Them All Talk and only $1 million for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 biopic The Iron Lady. Notably, Streep donated all of her earnings from The Iron Lady to support the National Women's History Museum.

isclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.