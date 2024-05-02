Conor McGregor Offers Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya BKFC Fight After Their Heated Argument at Boxing Presser

Boxer Canelo Alvarez will enter the ring and lock horns with boxer Jaime Munguia, defending his undisputed super middleweight world championship on May 4, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena, a multi-purpose indoor arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States.

Canelo Alvarez and his former boxing promoter and former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya got into a heated argument during a boxing event press conference.

Alvarez and De La Hoya were about to brawl, but security stepped in to control the situation between Canelo and De La Hoya.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has recently purchased the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). McGregor quoted the video of Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya and offered them a BKFC fight.

Conor McGregor's tweet reads, "I'd love to see these two go at it in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Take off the gloves and fight, btches."

Conor McGregor’s UFC Record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12





9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

