'There’s Definitely A Resemblance': Jim Parsons Reacts To Michael Keaton Playing Older Sheldon In Spinoff

Jim Parsons is all set to reprise his role as Sheldon Cooper in the last episode of the season finale of his popular show Young Sheldon. However, the Big Bang Theory fans have been looking forward to casting the Batman star Michael Keaton in the role because of their uncanny resemblance. To which, Parsons reacted that he would be “amazed.”

“It is interesting. There’s definitely a resemblance,” he said during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which aired on April 8.

As the show host Jimmy Fallon held a photo of young Keaton and young Cooper (portrayed by Iain Armitage) side by side, Parsons remarked, “The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton — that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn’t it?”

However, he also mentioned that Keaton portraying older Cooper in the spin-off would not be possible this time around. “Let me tell you this, I doubt that’s going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed,” he said.

Parsons further spoke about his admiration for Keaton throughout his life. “I’ve admired that man my entire life, starting with Mr. Mom. I mean, what a great guy. He’s a wonderful actor.” He also mentioned he had encountered Keaton "in passing" at an industry gathering and all they had said was "a quick hello and goodbye!"

Parsons feels “very weird” about reprising his role in ‘Young Sheldon’

The final episode of the spin-off finale, set to air on May 16, will see Parsons reprising his role as Cooper. He said it is “very weird. Also very beautiful” during an interview with Today.

He will reunite with Mayim Bialik who will also reprise her role as Amy Farrah Fowler after they were last seen together in the Big Bang Theory season finale in May 2019.

Talking about their reunion, Parsons said in an interview with the NBC Morning Show, “Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy.”

“Like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it,” he added.

About the show Young Sheldon

Parsons, who portrayed Cooper in the original CBS sitcom Big Bang Theory, serves as the executive producer of the prequel and spin-off series Young Sheldon.

Set in the late 1980s to mid-1990s, the coming-of-age sitcom show follows the growing years of a socially impaired Cooper along with his family in East Texas. Premiered in 2017, Young Sheldon was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS.

