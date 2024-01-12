Katie Holmes Net Worth - How much is Katie Holmes worth in 2024?

Remember Joey Potter from Dawson’s Creek? Yes, we are talking about Katie Holmes, one of the much-sought-after actresses of the early 2000s. Katie made a name for herself in showbiz, thanks to her 128-episode-long stint on the aforementioned teen drama that aired between 1998 to 2003.

After departing from Dawson’s Creek which made her a household name, Katie went on to act in multiple films and TV shows including Logan Lucky, Batman Begins, The Kennedys, and more. Today, Katie Holmes, 45 is not just an actress with more than fifty acting credits to her name, but she is also a director and a writer. All this, along with her divorce settlement with Mission: Impossible-Fallout star Tom Cruise has helped her amass a hefty fortune. Let's look at what Katie Holmes is worth and how she makes money.

ALSO READ: Euphoria Season 3: Cast, storyline, potential release date and all that we know so far

How much is Katie Holmes worth in 2024?

Katie Holmes, best known for playing Joey Potter in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek is worth a whopping $25 million in 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her extensive work profile spanning both film and television. Apart from the entertainment landscape, she is also a co-owner of multiple businesses. Here's how she built her fortune over the years.

Dawson’s Creek Salary- How much money did Katie Holmes make from Dawson’s Creek?

Dawson’s Creek can hands down be credited for Per Celebrity Net Worth, Katie Holmes who starred as Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek made around $30,000 per episode in the earlier seasons of the show. As the teen drama started gaining traction among the audience, the actors starring in the show also rose to fame which ultimately led them to charge higher acting fees. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Katie’s acting fees surged up to $175,000 per episode when the show was at its peak. In the final season alone, Holmes made an estimated $4.2 million.

Advertisement

Katie Holmes Endorsements and Business Ventures

Katie Holmes' rising fame after her career-altering role in Dawson’s Creek bagged her multiple endorsement deals. Brands like Bobbie Brown, Gap, Coach, and Garnier made Katie Holmes their face.

Thinking ahead of time, Katie also ventured into business. She launched her high-fashion clothing line, Holmes & Yang in 2008. She is also the co-owner and spokesperson of Alterna Haircare.

Katie Holmes’ Real Estate

The actress and her daughter Suri currently live in a $3.8 million mansion in New York. Katie previously owned a residence in Calabasas, which she sold in 2020 for at least $4 million.

Katie Holmes’ divorce settlement with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes started dating Tom Cruise in 2005. In April 2006, the couple welcomed their daughter Suri Cruise, and in November 2006, the couple and now parents to a lovely baby girl ended up tying the knot. Their marriage was not long-term, however, as Katie and Tom Cruise ended up getting divorced in 2012. Though Katie denied any spousal support from her ex-husband, she kept receiving child support for their daughter Suri. Tom Cruise was required to pay $400,000 per year in child support for 12 years, which totals $4.8 million. Additionally, he is also required to take care of Suri’s education, any extracurricular activity she wishes to pursue, her healthcare, and more.

Katie Holmes TV Credits Year TV Show Role 1998-2003 Dawson's Creek Joey Potter 2008 Eli Stone (Cameo) Grace 2011 The Kennedys Jaqueline Kennedy 2011 and 2013 How I Met You Mother (Cameo) Slutty Pumpkin 2015 Ray Donovan (Cameo) Paige Finney 2017 The Kennedys: After Camelot Jaqueline Onassis

Katie Holmes TV Credits

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Nicole Eggert garners huge financial support from fans after she announces breast cancer diagnosis; DEETS inside