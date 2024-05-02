Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend THIS Soccer Game After the Invitation Came From Ryan Reynolds?
Ryan Reynolds wants Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to attend a soccer match. The actor wants the couple to watch his club Wrexham AFC play. Read more details below.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a busy weekend recently. The couple attended a charity event hosted by Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Swift’s Eras Tour tickets were sold for $80,000. The four of them went on a double date and Kelce was also seen vibing in a club in Las Vegas. The Chiefs’ tight end participated in a golf tournament as well. The Deadpool fame actor Ryan Reynolds has invited the couple to enjoy a soccer match.
Reynold’s Invitation to Swift and Kelce
On The Dan Patrick Show, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney extended an offer to the Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift. They want the couple to explore the world of soccer with the Welsh Club. Reynolds and McElhenney are stakeholders of Wrexham AFC.
The duo was asked if they were trying to lure Swift into attending a soccer game. They replied that they knew that the Kelce brothers would be there and this was the best opportunity for the club to get Queen Bee’s attention.
Kelce Brothers’ Visit to Wrexham
The saga began when Jason Kelce made controversial remarks about the Welsh culture when Louis Reese-Zammit joined the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Philadelphia Eagles’ center commented that he used to think Wales was full of posh, rich, upper class and beautiful white people.
After a backlash from the fans, Jason Kelce has released a public apology. Then, McElhenney entered the scene and told the elder Kelce's brother that he was wrong on many levels. He had asked him to visit Wales sometimes so that he could take the NFL star to show him around and introduce him to Welsh culture.
Travis Kelce might not even go to the Met Gala as he starts preparations for the upcoming NFL season following the 2024 draft. But if the Kelce brothers go for a Wrexham game, Taylor Swift would likely tag along.