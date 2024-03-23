Bridgerton's Simone Ashley And After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Lead In Upcoming Rom-Com Together; Fans React

Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are all set to share the screen in the upcoming romantic comedy Picture This. Prime Video U.K. confirmed that the movie is still in its post-production stages and that the team will soon be ready with a release date. The new pair has got the fans excited, as they took to the X to post their reactions.

Alongside the Bridgerton actress and the After star, the cast of the film includes Phil Dunster, Anoushka Chadha, Nikesh Patel, Sindhu Vee, Adil Ray, Luke Fetherson and Kulvinder Ghir.

How Did The Fans React To The Upcoming Movie's Casting?

Soon after the streaming platform announced the upcoming movie with Ashley and Tiffin, fans could not control their excitement. They filled the comment section with messages that showcased the audience's anticipation and enthusiasm.

One user wrote, "I want a first look, I want a trailer, I want dates, Amazon!" While another, being a fan of Simone Ashley, wrote, "So excited, Simone." Some of the fans were excited to see the pair together, as they wrote, "Hero and Simone are the greatest artists of the decade," and "So excited for Simone and Hero!!"

Picture This… a rom-com set in London with this star-studded lineup, coming soon to Prime Video 📷 pic.twitter.com/uaadUmboUv — Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk) March 22, 2024

What Will Picture This Be About?

According to the official synopsis, “Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Simone Ashley) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay (Luke Fetherston). As her sister Sonal (Anoushka Chadha) prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi (Sindhu Vee) urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervenes, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love.”

Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals, Prime Video, shared, “We’re really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers. Picture This has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team; we know our audience is going to absolutely love, and laugh a lot, with this film.”

The movie is said to be a remake of Five Blind Dates, which was released on Valentine’s Day on Prime Video.

