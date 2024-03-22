Simone Ashley And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Set To Star In New Rom-Com Picture This; Deets Inside

Are you a movie buff who likes to indulge in binge-watching a supremely star-studded romantic comedy film? Well, then brace yourselves, as Amazon Prime Video is in post production of an original romantic comedy called 'Picture This', starring Simone Ashley (Bridgerton) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After) in lead roles.

Both of these actors gained widespread love and recognition after the success of their respective shows. While Hero Fiennes Tiffin ruled the hearts of his female fans by mastering his character as Hardin Scott in the After franchise ( not to forget his perfect British accent, striking looks and irresistable gaze), Simone Ashley also received a lot of applause for playing Kate Sharma, bringing depth and diversity to her character. despite the changes from the original book character, Ashley captures Kate's strength, intelligence, and independence with grace. Ashley's performance adds layers to the character's dynamic with Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as they figure out the complexities of love and duty in Regency society.

Further cast for the upcoming film includes Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Nikesh Patel (London Has Fallen), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Sindhu Vee (Matilda: The Musical), Anoushka Chadha (You), Kulvinder Ghir (Bend It Like Beckham) and Luke Fetherston (Still Up).

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, renowned for her work on The Miseducation of Bindu, and written by Nikita Lalwani, who brings her expertise to adapt the screenplay.

Drawing inspiration from the Australian original movie Five Blind Dates by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park. the UK movie update is produced by 42’s Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, with 42’s John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield serving as executive producers for the film.

The official synopsis of Picture This

Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Simone Ashley) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay (Luke Fetherston). As her sister Sonal (Anoushka Chadha) prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi (Sindhu Vee) urges the super independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervenes, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love.

Advertisement

Where can we watch Picture This?

The movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and internationally.

“We’re really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers," said Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals, Prime Video. “Picture This has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team, we know our audience are going to absolutely love, and laugh a lot, with this film.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Harry Belafonte’s Ex-Wife, Julie Robinson Belafonte? Know More About Her As She Passes Away At 95