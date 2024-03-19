Mira Sorvino Teases Possible Romy And Michele Sequel; Reveals They're 'Working on the Draft'

56-year-old Mira Sorvino holds Romy and Michele close to her heart. Her character as the smart and sassy Romy White still makes our hearts go wild! A comedy-drama, everyone wants the duo of Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino to make a return. Lisa Kudrow played the role of Michele in the film. But is a sequel for Romy and Michele on the cards? Find out.

Will there be a Romy and Michele sequel?

Yes! Mira Sorvino hinted at the possibility of having a Romy and Michele sequel. However, when the 90s Con panel discussion happened at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, the actress revealed more details on the upcoming project. The Mimic actress said how the same screenwriter from part one, Robin Schiff has returned and they are “working on a draft”. She also added, "Lisa and I have met with her several times and we're so excited about it.” If the movie makes a comeback it would be more than 27 years since its initial release. Sorvino also reveals, "There are many stages to getting a movie on the screen, but the crazy part is the way that it happened.” This was a reference to the SAG awards appearance of Kudrow and Sorvino to commemorate the film’s 25th anniversary.

What motivated makers to have a Romy and Michele part 2?

When the SAG Awards appearance of Kudrow and Sorvino went viral, makers thought about giving this a shot. Sorvino said, "That went viral and then all of a sudden the thing that we've been asking for years, which was let's get a sequel going, all of a sudden it became a viable option," she also added, "And that was super exciting for us because we see here that this movie had a place in people's hearts that has not gone away. In fact, it's grown over the years. It has become embedded in people's lives in different ways, different communities, but it means something to them. So the girls deserve a follow-up." All the other cast members are also happy to be onboard. While Kudrow says the idea “could be fun” Alan Cumming says he is “absolutely game” for the comeback. While we wait for more details on Romy and Michele part 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

