'If she wanted me there...': When Matt LeBlanc opened up about not being invited to Jennifer Aniston's wedding back in 2015

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had a super-secret wedding in 2015, but not all their Friends co-stars were on the guest list. During an interview with People that time, Jennifer's co-star Matt LeBlanc who played Joey opened up about not being invited. Here's what he said

Matt LeBlanc opened up about not being invited to Jennifer's wedding

Matt LeBlanc said during the interview, “I think they’re a great couple. I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy,” he further added, “If she wanted me there, I would have been there.” LeBlanc explained that he wasn't disappointed about not being invited, even though it meant missing her big day for the second time. He recalled, “I missed when she married Brad [Pitt], I was in Austria working. She called me, and she was like, ‘You’re really not coming to my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘I asked them if they could change the schedule. I would fly and clap and fly out.’ And they said, ‘We can’t do it. It’s too tight.’ It was a small-budget movie in Austria you’ve never heard of. Probably should have left anyway, but s— happens. What are you going to do?”

However, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow from Friends were at the wedding, which was relatively intimate for a Hollywood affair, with around 70 close family and friends. Despite not attending, LeBlanc emphasized the special bond he shared with the Friends cast, saying, “Jen’s like my little sister, Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] are like my big sisters, but Jen’s like my little sister. Matthew’s like my little brother and David [Schwimmer]’s like my big brother. That’s how it all broke down. And it’s literally just like chronological.”

Matthew Perry on not being invited to the wedding

Apart from LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the show wasn't invited as well. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at that time, Matthew expressed he was "surprised" about Aniston's wedding and that he wished the couple well and expressed his happiness for their surprise wedding. When asked if he was sorry about missing the wedding, Perry responded that he wasn't invited, so there wasn't much he could do.

