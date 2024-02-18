Did Cole Sprouse Ever Reunite With FRIENDS Cast After His Childhood Stint On The Show? Actor Reveals

For every FRIENDS show lover, here is some update: Cole Sprouse , who played Ross Geller's son, Ben, shared he has never encountered any of the hit sitcom’s cast as an adult.

American actor and photographer Cole Sprouse happily discussed his time on FRIENDS, where he played Ben Geller from 2000 to 2002, starting at age seven.

“FRIENDS has become such an iconic entity now," he shared, while speaking with PEOPLE magazine. "But I was only in it for 10 episodes! Plus," the actor added, further continuing, "I was just a kid. So my memories of those 10 episodes are probably quite different from those of an older cast member who did a thousand episodes."

Cole Sprouse reveals surprising admission: 'I've never bumped into FRIENDS cast since the show’

But when asked if he's had contact with his former cast members, including David Schwimmer who played his onscreen father, the 31-year-old Riverdale star admitted they've never met.

"Since being on the show, I've never had the chance to meet any of them," the actor shared, referring to David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow , Matt LeBlanc , and the late Matthew Perry .

"Not bumping into my former co-stars in Hollywood is almost rarer than the opposite," Sprouse chuckled, adding, "I was certain I would have run into them."

Aniston, aged 55, expressed surprise upon discovering Sprouse's adult age during a 2023 interview with Adam Sandler .

"What?" Aniston exclaimed, lifting her hands in astonishment. She added, "He was so small!”

Cole Sprouse shines in film Lisa Frankenstein

Cole Sprouse, currently featuring alongside Kathryn Newton in Lisa Frankenstein by director Zelda Williams and screenwriter Diablo Cody, has built an impressive adult acting career. His credits include Five Feet Apart (2019) with Haley Lu Richardson, Moonshot (2022) with Lana Condor, and seven seasons as Jughead Jones on Riverdale. He's also lined up to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of Mason Deaver’s I Wish You All the Best.

Sprouse twins' childhood roles are still cherished by fans

The five-feet-apart actor’s roles as a child actor, spanning from the 1990s comedy series Grace Under Fire to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoffs with his twin brother Dylan , are still widely adored and plentiful.

"We never expected it to be such a significant part of many people's childhoods," Sprouse told PEOPLE about the Disney Channel sitcom. He continued, "It's heartwarming to see the lasting nostalgia and love for children's programming and our show.”

Meanwhile, the brothers are still in touch with everyone from The Suite Life series, including Adam Sandler whom they regularly communicate from time to time.

