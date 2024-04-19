Conan O’Brien Talks About Pitching Travel Show to Ex and Friend Lisa Kudrow

Conan O'Brien recently revealed how he pitched a travel show to his ex and "good friend," Lisa Kudrow, who enjoys traveling. He spoke with CNN's Jake Tapper about this on April 11 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The event was titled "Globetrotting and Podcasting: Conan O'Brien's Life After Late-Night TV.” It provided an insight into O'Brien's life and work after his TBS late-night show. It highlighted his continued relevance in the entertainment industry.

Lisa Kudrow Was Presented With a Sitcom Idea

O'Brien presented his now-ex-friend Lisa Kudrow with a concept for a sitcom during their sit-down. (The two were previously together from 1988 to 1993; however, Kudrow has been married to Michel Stern since 1995, and O'Brien married Liza Powel O'Brien in 2002.) "I did pitch my good friend, Lisa Kudrow, who I love, an idea for a travel show because it's very her," the actor stated.

"She travels the globe, yet she never gets out of her hotel. She also constantly has a smoothie in her hand and is dressed in a large robe. She says, 'I'm good,' when others show her photographs of that beautiful region of the world. "I'm going to watch Sixteen Candles right now," he said.

Conan O'Brien's Comedy Travel Series Plans

"And occasionally, she does leave the house, but it's like a huge SUV, and she never returns. She was giggling as well. She said, "I would do that." The podcaster said that he doesn't want his next travel comedy series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, to be like Stanley Tucci's CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

He said, "I have a lot of respect and love for Stanely Tucci, but what I wanna do is the exact opposite," in reference to his trip to Italy alongside crew member Jordan Schlanksy for his 2018 Conan Without Borders episode. "I want people to really have a good time and laugh, but I want there to be a deficit in their knowledge when they're done watching my show."

Earlier this week, O'Brien returned to The Tonight Show, where he hosted for a brief one-season run from 2009 to 2010, as part of his promotional tour for his trip documentary series. "It's weird to come back," O'Brien said to presenter Jimmy Fallon upon rejoining the show.

