When Matthew Perry almost passed on iconic Chandler Bing role in FRIENDS; DEETS inside

Matthew Perry almost missed out on the chance to become Chandler Bing on Friends once. In 1994, he was desperate for work after his manager informed him that he was broke. That year, the show Friends was being made, but Perry had committed to a pilot called LAX 2194, where he played a baggage handler in a futuristic setting.

Matthew Perry desperately wanted to audition for Friends but couldn't because of his commitment to the other show. Perry once revealed during NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, “So I was wearing a futuristic shirt, and little people played the aliens in which I had to sort out the aliens’ luggage and that was basically the show.”

The 17 again star explained, “This happened to be the year that Friends was shot, but I was off the market because I had taken a job on a pilot called LAX 2194 that was about baggage handlers at L.A. Airport in the year 2194."

However, Matthew's plans changed when an executive at Fox watched the pilot for LAX 2194 and called it "the worst thing we've ever seen." Perry was then made available for Friends, a show that later became a massive hit. He went on to star with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow on the show for ten seasons.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry recounted how he had been praying for a change in his life weeks before the audition for Friends. Perry's prayer was heartfelt, asking God to make him famous, and three weeks later, he got cast in Friends. He acknowledged that his life had indeed changed, and he seemed to refer to his struggles with addiction and health when he said that "the Almighty had not forgotten the first part of that prayer as well."

Matthew Perry's sudden demise at 54

Matthew Perry was found dead from an apparent drowning in a Los Angeles-area home on a Saturday, as reported by TMZ, citing law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed responding to a call about the death of a male in his 50s at Perry's address but didn't confirm the identity of the deceased. TMZ reported that there was no foul play involved and that first responders were called due to cardiac arrest. Representatives for Perry had not immediately responded to requests for a comment.

