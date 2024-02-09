Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Had A Surprising Friends Reunion And The Internet Is Going Gaga Over It

Trigger Warning: The article has mentions of death

Even though it last aired almost two decades ago, FRIENDS still has the internet in a chokehold. When the actors from the show started slowly seeping into Instagram, the internet collectively lost its mind. Years later, every time one of them posts a picture with anyone else from the main cast, people on social media swoon over it, which was the case for the newest Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow pic.

When did Courteney Cox post the picture?

Rain has been dumping all over LA for a few days now, and being a resident of the city Courteney decided to do a photo dump on Instagram. With the caption “Photo dump with all the rain that’s dumping on LA” she posted a picture of her dog wearing sunglasses, a video of her in a bathing suit before taking what seems to be an ice dump, a picture with Laura Dern and her dogs, and a weird angle selfie.

But the piece-de-resistance was in the first slide where her FRIENDS co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the popular show, was beside Cox, smiling for an adorable selfie. She looked cozy with her glasses and a scarf. People were glad to see that the two of them were keeping warm during the rainstorms.

A Friendship that lasted decades

It is not often that you see actors who appeared on screen together years ago remain such good friends over the years. But the FRIENDS cast has proved it all wrong. They regularly hang out, and most of it makes it onto social media for the fans to see. Just a few days ago, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appeared in a Super Bowl ad.

The main cast recently lost one of their closest friends, Matthew Perry , who played Chandler on the show. Their grieving posts all remembered how sweet their late friend was as all of them, including Matt LeBlanc , shared their stories of working with him and being friends with him for almost three decades. The fans are happy that the cast has found solace in each other during the hard times and regularly meet up and hang out whenever they have time.

