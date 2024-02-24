QUIZ: How well do you remember FRIENDS? Answer these fun trivia questions and find out!

Friends have long been considered one of the most loved and globally recognized shows of all time. The NBC sitcom first aired on September 22, 1994 and continued to rule American television as well as the hearts of the audience for 10 seasons. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the series featured an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry in lead roles.

The sitcom received critical and commercial acclaim throughout its run and was quick to achieve cult classic status after airing its last episode on May 6, 2004. The story of the six beloved friends Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey continued to attract generations of fans, making the show an evergreen hit even after its finale.

If you are one such Friends superfan, who possibly remembers every iconic dialogue from the sitcom and can insert Friends references in your day-to-day conversations nearly three decades after the show first aired, take this fun trivia quiz and answer the questions below! Could you be any more ready for this challenge?

FRIENDS trivia question and answers

