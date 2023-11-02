Who is Briana Brancato? 5 things to know about Matthew Perry's former personal assistance

Matthew Perry's life had a profound effect on many around the world, and one of those people is his own former assistant Briana Brancato. Perry's long-time friend recently took to her Instagram to pay her tribute. She wrote the actor had her "deepest gratitude" for guiding her toward her career, adding, "From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey."

Briana has been a big part of Matthew Perry's life since they met. Here are 5 things you need to know about her.

Briana Brancato's worked at a rehab

According to Matthew Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he first met Brancato when she was working at one of the rehabs he was admitted to. The actor confessed while he didn't get sober at that point, he did hire Briana to be his personal assistant. He wrote, "I saw how wonderful she was in every way and promptly stole her from that sober living rehab and made her my assistant." He added the two became best friends from then on.

Briana Brancato saved Matthew Perry's life

In 2019, Perry's colon had burst due to his excessive drug habit. At that point, he was at a rehab that was against him living in the facility when this went down. As per the actor she saved his life by sneaking him out of there and taking him right to the hospital. He said, "She saved my life at the rehab when my insides exploded, and she saves it every day still."

Briana Brancato's father passed away in 2021

Brancato is no stranger to loss. Her father, whose name is not known at the moment, passed away in 2021. She had written a heartfelt letter to him. She expressed that while her beloved dad "a wealthy man, but he was the most giving & selfless man."

Briana Brancato quit her job as Matthew Perry's assistant

One thing that can be deciphered from Briana's post about Perry, and from how fondly Matthew talked of her, is that she loved her job as the FRIENDS' star personal assistant. But according to Sportskeeda, the 34-year-old recently quit her 7-year-old job, to pursue her dream of becoming a personal trainer.

Briana Brancato is a private person

Brancato has little to no information regarding her life on the internet. Most of the information going around about her comes from the snippets shared by Matthew in his book. And even in there, she's referred to as, Erin, and not her actual given name.

While not much can be said about the woman who took care of Perry for all these years, one thing is for sure, that the 17 again actor cherished their bond.

