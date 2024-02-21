Sam Mendes To Direct Four Separate Beatles Movies On Paul McCartney, John Lennon And Others? Report

“Let it be” as the Beatles rightly point out. Coming out with an album in 1960 and ruling our hearts for over six decades now, this English rock band formed in Liverpool. It comprises Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr. To capture their lives can be a challenging task. The ones who brought Pop rock music to mainstream deserve their own point of views as well. Director Sam Mendes has taken up on this task. He will direct four different movies, each for one Beatle. What is the upcoming work all about? Find details inside.

Details on Sam Mendes directing four separate Beatles films

ALSO READ: Top 10 Beatles songs of all time

The film will give us a wholesome point of view from two perspectives. While the audience and their love for the band will be a driving force of the film, splitting in 1970s and individual Beatles member views will also be essential. The families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have provided complete life story and music rights for the scripted films. Sam Mendes who is known to take up challenging works like American Beauty, 1917, Skyfall and Spectre is trying something new. In a statement, the Oscar winning director said, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Advertisement

When will the films on the four Beatles be out? Details and more

The film is set to be out in 2027 and will be officially distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment. The studio believes that this work will be “innovative and groundbreaking.” Mendes is working in collaboration with Neal Street Productions, handled by Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor. Harris spoke on the project saying, “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.” He also added, “To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege.” It is also a legendary moment as the Beatles have provided complete support to a scripted film for the first time. Despite many documentaries, and many songs made it to commercial films, Sam Mendes has cracked a unique approach to make the band alive in front of our eyes after sixty plus years.

As musical films are making big at the box office, stay tuned to see this masterpiece. Until then, keep coming to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Paul McCartney's Guitar? Find Out As The Beatles Star Reunites With Hofner Bass After 51 Years