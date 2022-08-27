Top 10 Beatles songs of all time

The Beatles broke up in 1969, yet the band never for a moment disappeared from popular culture, their legacy being solidified by a long list of classic singles and an ongoing argument over which Beatles songs are the finest. The Fab Four changed the pop music genre's genetic makeup. They introduced psychedelia, shaggy hair, and humorous Britishisms to the general public.

Beatles evolved from a boy band to avant-garde musicians, fads, and movie stars. In 1960, this band was founded in Liverpool. They were highly active for a decade and gave Hollywood captivating music. The core members of this band were John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr. To create the ideal Fab Four playlist, we've chosen the best Beatles songs.

Here are the 10 best songs by The Beatles:

1. Yesterday

When this song was first released in 1965, it immediately became popular. It was first included in "Help!" and later made available as a single. The audience reacted favorably to this Lennon McCartney tune. This Beatles song is made lovely by the acoustic guitar playing in the background.

2. I want to hold your hand

The Meet the Beatles album included this song when it was first published in the year 1964. One of the first Beatles tracks to utilize four-track technology was this one. John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote this pop-rock tune with a duration of two minutes and fifty seconds.

3. A day in the life

Paul McCartney and John Lennon wrote the song "A Day in the Life." As a single from their musical album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, this song was released in 1967. This song's lyrics were influenced by contemporary newspaper items.

4. While my guitar gently weeps

George Harrison wrote the lyrics for this lovely song, which was released in 1968. During his trip to Rishikesh, India, he created the song's lyrics. One of the best Beatles songs has to be this one.

5. Come together

The song "Come Together" was included on the 1969 album "Abbey Road." The album's first track was this song. John Lennon once again wrote this rock song. The lyrics are particularly interesting to listen to during the "Shoot me, Shoot me" section.

6. Something

George Harrison, the best guitarist in the Beatles, wrote this rock song. The public responded well to this song as soon as it was made available as a part of the 1969 album "Abbey Road."

7. Hey Jude

The Grammy Hall of Fame award was given to this pop-rock tune. One of the band's longer tracks is this one. You'll get the hang of Hey Jude's lyrics as you continue to listen to them because they are pretty moving. This seven-minute tune first appeared on the Hey Jude album.

8. Let it be

Both the Grammy Award for the Year and the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals were given to this song. This song, which can be found on the album "The Beatles," was influenced by the work of another musician.

9. In my life

The Beatles' album "Rubber Soul" included this rock-pop song. It was first available in 1965. Paul McCartney and John Lennon wrote the song "In My Life." George Martin was the song's producer; it lasts 2.5 minutes.

10. Strawberry fields forever

The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour included this song prominently. In 1967, Strawberry Fields Forever was published, and it received Grammy Hall of Fame recognition. Paul McCartney and George Harrison performed this song.

The Beatles are the only band in the history of popular music to have entertained and influenced as many people in such a short period. When the Fab Four arrived on the scene in 1962, they irrevocably altered music and culture. They produced multiple classic albums and enduring songs in just eight years, delighting countless numbers of people all over the world.

