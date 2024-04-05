'Makes Me Very Proud': Paul McCartney Lauds Beyonce's Cover Of The Beatles' Blackbird On Cowboy Carter

Beyonce is not just being lauded by her fans, but in fact, even by her idols. With the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the Crazy in Love singer is being admired within all genres of music.

Although it is a country album, with a touch of the Halo singer’s style, even the legend from the novel rock band, The Beatles has come forth to praise the pop singer for her rendition of the band's one of the most liked and old songs.

Paul McCartney praises Beyonce

The 81-year-old legendary rockstar couldn't hold his thoughts back, so he decided to post them on his social media. On Thursday, Paul McCartney took to Instagram and shared how impressed he is with the cover of Blackbird, which Beyonce recently attempted in her latest album.

The recently launched Cowboy Carter is a country music album, which also includes a cover of the 1968 classic by The Beatles.

The Beatles legend spoke of how "happy" he is while listening to the cover as it is close to his heart and speaks of “the civil rights message", which inspired him to write the song.

The post that had a photo of the album cover and McCartney himself posing alongside Beyonce, read a caption, "I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song 'Blackbird.'"

What does Paul McCartney think of Cowboy Carter?

In the long Instagram post, the music legend even mentioned that Beyonce had called him on Facetime before she recorded the cover and thanked him for writing Blackbird.

He wrote, "I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song."

Recalling the influence he had got from the Little Rock Nine, McCartney went on to express how the new version built up the meaning behind the song.

"I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place," he stated while adding, "I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

This proud post had the concluding line that read, "Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud."

The song Blackbird is about a group of black teenagers who had enrolled themselves in an all-white high school. These individuals had to face discrimination in 1957 following the ruling of Brown vs. Board of Education.

