WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan gets hug from KKR's Andre Russell as team celebrates cricketer’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan has been thoroughly enjoying the ongoing cricket season with his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, performing extremely well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Bollywood superstar has been spotted at games, cheering for his team, often in the company of his kids.

For the recent match in which KKR went against the Delhi Capitals, Shah Rukh was accompanied by his younger son, AbRam Khan. The little one also participated in cricketer Andre Russell’s birthday celebration after KKR’s victory, receiving a tight hug from him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan puts cake on birthday boy Andre Russell’s face

Last night, April 29, the KKR team gathered together to celebrate the birthday of cricketer Andre Russell after they secured a victory against DC. In a video that has been shared on social media, Russell could be seen smeared in chocolate cake, courtesy of his fellow players. AbRam Khan, the younger son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, also became part of the festivities.

AbRam, donned in a white t-shirt with KKR's logo, was seen stepping forward and putting some cake on Russell's face cutely. Then the cricketer, covered in cake, asked for a hug from AbRam. As AbRam moved ahead, he received a tight hug from Russell, making for a heartwarming moment.

Watch the video here!

More about Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan at the KKR vs DC IPL match

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan were present in the stands at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, gracing KKR’s match against DC. AbRam even had a banner, showcasing his support for the team. After KKR won by 7 wickets, the father-son duo took a round of the field, meeting the players and acknowledging the crowd.

Earlier, SRK and AbRam also visited KKR’s practice session, where the former flaunted his batting skills. Meanwhile, AbRam was seen bowling to cricketer Rinku Singh.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, and actress Ananya Panday have also been present at previous matches of KKR. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has also accompanied him once.

