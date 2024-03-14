Terry Crews Sexual Assault: What did the actor reveal about his past experience?

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of sexual assault

Former NFL player and actor Terry Crews appeared on the infamous Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe. Even though his episode was less controversial than some of the other episodes of the podcast, it was a truly impactful one as the America’s Got Talent host opened up about a lot of the vulnerable moments in his life. Including his abusive father, and his experience with sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood executive.

What happened with Terry Crews in the past?

In 2017, during the Harvey Weinstein case, when a lot of survivors were coming out to share their own experiences about sexual assault, Terry Crews also came forward with his own story. In an X (formerly Twitter) thread, the actor revealed how this kind of thing also happened to him. He went on to say how at an industry party in 2016, a Hollywood executive allegedly came up to him and his wife and groped his genitals and “grinned like a jerk” at the shock of Crews and his wife.

At the time, the actor did not pursue it any further as he did not want to be ostracized, and he was afraid of being outcasted by the industry. But later it was revealed that the person who conducted this inappropriate behavior against Crews was William Morris Endeavor’s former head, Adam Venit, who was demoted after the allegations came to light.

Crews pursued a legal case against Venit and WME and the lawsuit was settled in 2018. However, he also revealed later that despite being a part of the first three Expendables movies, he was not a part of Expendables 4 due to this lawsuit. The actor said that this was because producer Avi Lerner, who was also accused of sexual assault later, had allegedly called and asked him to drop the charges against Venit if he wanted to be in the fourth Expendables movie.

What did Terry Crews say about the case on Club Shay Shay

At the time when the sexual assault case and the following lawsuit took place, Crews opened up a way for men to be vulnerable about sexual assault as well. His courage and vulnerability also broadened the horizons of the #MeToo movement. On the March 1st episode of Club Shay Shay, Terry Crews talked about how difficult it was to open up about the matter.

He said that even though there were a lot of people who did not believe his account, he learned not to take it to heart, because, “If it hadn’t happened to me and I heard it, I’d have been like, ‘What is this dude talking about?’ That’s why I never got mad. I couldn’t get mad at people going, ‘Man, what are you doing man?’” He also said that him and his wife both attended therapy together to work through a lot of the issues, including the sexual assault case, which helped him to understand and deal with the situation better.

Terry Crews’s words about how he found the courage to not only stand up for himself but also move on past the situation inspired a lot of people. Especially when he opened about how he refused to be in the Expendables 4 movie in favor of doing the right thing.

