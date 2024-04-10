He Lives In Our Hearts': Stephanie Beatriz Shares How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Remembered Andre Braugher During Reunion

Stephanie Beatriz tells PEOPLE that she and her former co-stars, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Chelsea Peretti, are still close friends and are actively involved in each other's lives. “We all love each other very dearly,” she says at the Hulu on Disney+ launch event in Los Angeles on April 5. “I’ll never let those people go. They can try and get rid of me, but it's not going to happen.”

The cast suffered a great loss when Andre Braugher, who had a secret battle with lung cancer, passed away abruptly in December. In March, they got together to talk about their loss and catch up. Beatriz, 43, asserts that the cast meal was “a chance for all of us to get together and make each other laugh.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Shares Heartfelt Memories of Andre Braugher

And it was also a chance to talk about Andre. It came up immediately, and then we put it away for a while. But at the end of the dinner, we were all just sharing stories about him and our memories of him. And he lives in our hearts forever and ever." Crews, 55, and Fumero, 41, posted a photo from their reunion on Instagram. Lo Truglio, Miller, and Blocker were also there, as were Samberg, Peretti, and Beatriz. Braugher was tagged in the photo, which showed all of the cast members smiling.

"We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever," the pair added in the caption. A few days after the meal, Crews talked to PEOPLE about getting back together with his old cast members, “We laughed, we cried, we missed Andre Braugher, who we lost a few months ago.”

“It was our time to reminisce and just think about how special our time together was,” continued Crews, who starred as Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the series. “It was wonderful.”

Looking back on the show's eight seasons from 2013 to 2021, he added, "To have a sitcom go that long — I don't know if it's going to happen again. It's very rare, and we all recognize how fortunate we are and we love each other. We'll always be a family. We'll always be connected."

Cast's Emotional Tributes to Andre Braugher After His Passing

After the actor's death was announced in December, the cast expressed their sorrow via social media. Peretti, 46, posted on Instagram.: “I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Blocker, who portrayed Hitchcock, revealed to PEOPLE that Braugher “was the captain, or the father figure, of the cast. I'll just remember how warm and kind and really how loving he was as a human being. It was just really special.”

On X (previously Twitter), Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's on-screen spouse Kevin, uploaded a sweet picture of the two from the set with the caption, "O Captain. My Captain."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jackson (53), mentioned Braugher “a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend and a force. Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

