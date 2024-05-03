Sharon Osbourne Unveils Ozzy Osbourne Once Walked Off Their Family Podcast

In an exclusive interview, with PEOPLE magazine, the Osbourne family spilled the beans on what it's like to share their lives through their new podcast at Osbourne Media House. Kelly, aged 39, shared that it feels really good to connect with their fans in their own special way.

She admitted that she finds it pretty cool because sometimes she forgets that people actually care about what they have to say. When they're all together, they're just being themselves as a family and letting people peek into their unique little world.

Kelly continued by saying that she thought it was great that they had a place to be themselves without having to worry about getting into trouble. Furthermore, she said, people don't have to listen to them if they aren't into them.

Kelly added that they are able to better understand their fan base thanks to the podcast. Jack, 38, acknowledged that he enjoys reading the interactions between fans in the comments, pointing out that they are frequently very kind and upbeat.

The Osbourne family's Pursuit of Audience-Centric Content

He explained that they've been involved in the media for a long time, but having full control over what they do is rare. Now, having their own platform and connecting deeply with their fans, both individually and as a family, is something they wish they'd started years ago. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kelly added that producing content that their audience genuinely wants to hear is their primary goal. She said it seems like a way to repay the fans who have given them the opportunity to be on this stage.

Advertisement

According to Kelly, this mindset has significantly changed how they make decisions and what they choose to include in their show. Originally, they planned to have guests on the podcast, but they realised that's not what people wanted. So, they decided to keep it just within the family.

She added that recording the podcast is a lot of fun, even if they might be upset with each other on the day of taping. Once they all sit down together, it's like they put aside any differences and have a great time.

Behind the Scenes: Family Dynamics Unveiled

Sharon, aged 71, chimed in, saying that while it's usually all fun, there are times when the family isn't having the best time, and the audience gets to see that too. She recounted a recent incident when Ozzy, aged 75, walked out in the middle of recording.

She remembered, The other day, they were doing a show and Ozzy didn't like the subject, so he put his shoes on and said he's out, he doesn't like it.

Kelly jokingly added that a sure sign her dad isn't happy with the topic is when he starts putting his shoes on. She quipped, If they see him reaching for his shoes, they change the subject real quick, or he's going to bolt.

ALSO READ: Sharon Osbourne Reveals James Corden's Off-Screen Persona; Calls Anna Wintour The C-Word