'It Changed My Life Forever’: Terry Crews Reveals Being Paid ‘Nothing’ for His Role in Training Day; READ

The utterly buffed-up actor Terry Crews is famous for his exceptional roles across genres, but the White Chick star recently shared something that shows how humble he is. The thankful big guy spoke about his struggling days while being interviewed this week. Let's get to know what he shared about his experience from his initial days.

Terry Crews About His Training Day Role

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor recently appeared on Club Shay Shay and portrayed his absolute self while being interviewed. With care, he showed gratitude, while also not comparing his success with just the payment and checks.

Terry Crews revealed that he had not received payment for his work in the movie Training Day and yet he is thankful and is in love with the opportunity he got in the project.

While speaking on Club Shay Shay , the Everybody Hates Chris star stated, “I have never ever, ever looked at whatever money I got as a horror story.”

Further emphasizing the same, the Who Wants to be a Millionaire host said that he was paid nothing for the 2001 movie Training Day. Similarly, the actor said that for his work in the 2002 movie Friday After Next, he had been paid a mere USD 4000.

But that didn't make The Expandable star unhappy, but instead made him speak: “You wouldn’t know who I was if it weren’t for a no-paying job.”

Looking back at his days of struggle and career history, these two movies were the ones that nurtured Terry Crews' talent and uplifted his chances of becoming the movie star that he is today.

What Does Terry Crews Feel About His Friday After Next Role?

The Idiocracy actor compared his experience of not receiving a check with a budding athlete, stating, “Name somebody who played football for money when they started.”

Explaining the struggle, the Longest Yard actor said, “When they start, they get no money. They play football for free. They play basketball for free. Then, you get all the way to the pros, and you get the millions. There’s no other way. There’s no way to hop, skip and jump this thing.”

This is how the man with the talents of being an actor and the host expressed his gratitude for his stints in the movies he did in his early career days.

Over the years, the Norbit actor has had a chance to star alongside notable personalities such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Eddie Murphy, and more. One of these actors was also Ice Cube.

Remembering his past days, Crews went on to say, “If I did it, I loved it. This keeps my heart always full of gratitude.”

Showing gratefulness the actor stated, “I got my shot. That was the start. Now, I make money.”

In the same interview that the versatile actor gave, he further thanked Ice Cube for letting him be a part of Friday After Next.

