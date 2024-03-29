Terry Crews Opens Up About the Brooklyn 99 Reunion Honoring Andre Braugher's Memory

Brooklyn 99 is not a show, it is an emotion. The world of sitcoms was blessed with such a show. With 8 seasons since 2013, the show revolves around Ray Hold and his odd team of detectives taking down all the crimes in Brooklyn, NYC. One of the most renowned lines from the show is, “Love, it sustains you. It’s like oatmeal.” While everyone is eager to see the cast come together for a reunion, and get details on the same, everyone will miss Andre Braugher. Did Terry Crews open up about the reunion? Did the Brooklyn 99 central character say to the viewers “we’ll always be a family” ? Find out.

What did Terry Crews reveal about the Brooklyn 99 reunion?

Terry Crews reveals to People that the reunion for Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an honor to the late Andre Braugher. Andre Braugher played Ray Holt, the eccentric commanding officer around whom the story revolved. As per Terry the cast knows “how fortunate” they are to be a part of this successful sitcom. Despite the last episode being very recent in 2021, the entire cast has remained in touch as a “family”, because they lost one of their own on December 11, 2023 fighting Lung Cancer. Terry Crews spoke about this reunion at the America’s Got Talent season 19 red carpet on March 24, 2024. The 55-year-old spoke extensively about the reunion that happened in February, 2024.

How was the reunion of Brooklyn 99 cast?

The White Chicks star started with, "Oh man, reuniting with the cast," and gave a smile before continuing, "We laughed, we cried, we missed Andre Braugher, who we lost a few months ago. It was our time to reminisce and just think about how special our time together was." Braugher died fighting lung Cancer at the age of 61. The eight seasons with Braugher as per Terry were, "a lifetime in television years" and the AGT host reveals how this feat will never “repeat”. He explained how, "To have a sitcom go that long — I don't know if it's going to happen again,” and added "It's very rare and we all recognize how fortunate we are and we love each other. We'll always be a family. We'll always be connected." This shows that we can have more reunions to see from the cast.

When Andre passed away, this was the note that Terry penned down for him, "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you," he continued. "Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.#ninenine" He added a sad tear emoji with a heart to express his emotions better. While the reunion makes us feel nostalgic and we wait to see what happens next, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

