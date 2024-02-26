What Role Did Kenneth Mitchell Play In Captain Marvel? Character Explored Following Actor's Death At 49

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The shocking news of the death of Kenneth Mitchell was announced by his loved ones, on February 24, 2024, through an X (formerly Twitter) post. The Canadian actor has been a part of the legendary Star Trek franchise as he played several roles in it.

A movie talent who passed at the age of 49, was said to have been suffering from ALS also known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The news broke out on Saturday made a few of his followers remember him for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also had a great impact on shaping the world of one of the first heroes in the MCU.

Kenneth Mitchell in MCU

A social media post that struck the whole Hollywood industry with sadness read about the passing of a “beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend to many.”

Known for his diverse roles, from being an Olympic hopeful and an astronaut, he was even appreciated for his role in Captain Marvel.

Kenneth Mitchell played the role of Steve and Carol Danvers in the MCU. Yes, the most powerful Avenger, had her childhood molded by the Star Trek actor. He could be seen in one of the flashbacks that Carol Danvers experiences, reflecting on her backstory.

The Ghost Whisperer actor portrayed Joesph Danvers, who in Captain Marvel’s flashback asserts to her "What the hell are you thinking? You don't belong out here!"

Speaking of his character, Joseph is married to Marie and has the two aforementioned children. He is shown to have an uneasy relationship with Carol as he berates her for participating in physical activities that she does, following her brother.

Joseph thinks that all those activities do not suit Carol as she is a girl, and are only best for her brother, Steve.

Other roles played by Kenneth Mitchell

The actor recently passed while fighting with a medical condition that still has no cure. The first time he opened up about his issues was in 2020, when the Jericho actor was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

StarTerk.com paid tribute to Kenneth Mitchell remembering his contribution to the space opera movie franchise. The post read, “StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Mitchell was also a part of Jericho, a post-apocalyptic TV series, where he applied the role of, Eric Green. Speaking of his roles, the actor also starred in Miracle alongside Kurt Russel in 2004.

There are endless amazing roles played by the Bones actor for which he will be always remembered. From The Astronaut Wives Club to Nancy Drew and Switched at Birth, his contribution to the film industry will always be appreciated.

