Boruto: Two Blue Vortex; What Does The Karma Resonance Mean? Explored

Spoiler alert: this article contains details about Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

The 9th and most recent chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex brought around the concept of Karma Resonance when Boruto met Kawaki. Even though most of the chapter was focused on Jura, Himawari, and the battle that was going on. However, it was the meeting of Boruto and Kawaki that the audience was very interested in.

When Boruto met Kawaki in the chapter, the two had a brief altercation which Boruto won. But it was what happened after the attack when Kawaki activated his Karma that was most intriguing.

What is Karma Resonance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Boruto and Kawaki’s meeting in the 9th chapter of the manga, he was on his way to Konohagakure to stop the Shinju from attacking the Shinobis there. However, when Kawaki stopped him, the two engaged in a short altercation which Boruto won.

However, after that, when Kawaki activated his Karma Mode, it also activated Boruto's Karma Mode. However, since Boruto seemed to not have control over his Karma Mode yet, he was forced to flee. This means a Karma Resonance is a phenomenon where if someone taken over by an Otsutsuki activates their Karma, another shinobi who has also been taken over by an Otsutsuki who is close by will also have their Karma activated.

Both Isshiki and Amado had thought that Karma Resonance is what allowed Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma to grow at such speed. The manga has not given the fans any more explanations about the phenomena known as Karma Mode Resonance or Karma Resonance.

What is Karma Mode?

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Karma Mode is something used by the members of the Otsutsuki plans to seal their genetic data into a suitable vessel. This will essentially allow the clan member to take over the body of the seal-bearing vessel in case their original body is ever slain.

The secret behind Karma Resonance seems to lie behind the Karma Mode. The development of Karma mode allows the Otsutsuki to slowly overwrite the data of the vessel and completely take over them. It could be that Karma Resonance is a safety measure and if someone activates their Karma mode, then the other vessels in their vicinity will also have their Karma Mode activated.

Another popular theory thinks that it is related to the Otsutsuki being so close to one another as a clan that is home to some of the most evolved beings. Karma Resonance might be a result of two Otsutsuki vessels being in close quarters and one activating their Karma Mode will result in the other one doing the same.

However, we do not know the inner workings or the reason behind Karma Resonance as of yet. From the latest chapter, we do know that Kawaki seems to be able to control his Karma Mode, but Boruto can’t seem to deal with Karma Resonance yet and might lose control. We will probably get a better explanation about the phenomenon in upcoming chapters.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

