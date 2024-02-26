What Is ALS, Health Condition Star Trek And Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Suffered From?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A father, a husband, and a promising actor who portrayed various roles in dramatic ways, Kenneth Mitchell was declared dead, on 24 February 2024, in a saddening post by his family members. For the last five years, the Miracle actor has been suffering from a medical condition called ALS but dealt with it very bravely.

The disease that had a strong impact on a family and has left several worried is a serious health condition that we should discuss and know about.

What Is ALS the Health Condition Kenneth Mitchell Suffered From?

The 49-year-old actor was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He opened up about his condition in 2020 and stated that he was using a wheelchair following the diagnosis.

ALS, an abbreviation of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the issue that Kenneth Mitchell was suffering from is a nervous system disease. As per the Mayo Clinic, it affects nerve cells in the brain as well as in the spinal cord, which causes loss of muscle control.

The clinic also states that in rare cases the disease is inherited, while the exact cause has not been discovered yet.

Symptoms of ALS are muscle twitching and weakness in the arm or leg, clumsiness, slurred speech, or trouble swallowing. Basically, it depends on which nerve cell has been affected by the life-threatening condition.

Moreover, the weakness of muscles spreads throughout the body and gets worse with time. The Mayo Clinic even has stated that a cure for the said disease has not been known yet.

How Did the News of Kenneth Mitchell’s Death Affect His Circle?

The family of the Captain Marvel actor announced the news of his passing on social media which saddened a lot of people who loved and hoped for good for the Iron Road actor.

The man was a good friend and a great father who was remembered in the disheartening post by his family.

The statement on social media read, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”

Kenneth Mitchell who is known for his variations in acting skills was even paid tribute by the Star Trek family, which he was once part of.

Upon the news of his loss, the website of the movie franchise released a statement reading, “StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Focusing on his talent the post on StarTrek.com spoke of his “roles such as the father of super hero Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Olympic hopeful in Miracle.” and a few more of his characters that he portrayed on “Jericho, The Astronaut Wives Club, Ghost Whisperer, and Switched at Birth.”

At this time of grief, we at Pinkvilla send our condolences to Mitchell's family and loved ones.

