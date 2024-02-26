Actor Kenneth Mitchell, Known For Star Trek: Discovery And Captain Marvel, Dies At 49 Following ALS Diagnosis

Kenneth Mitchell, a Canadian actor who appeared in the series Star Trek: Discovery and Marvel’s Captain Marvel, passed away at age 49 on Saturday, February 24. The news of the actor’s demise was announced by his family on his verified social media accounts.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family statement read.

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

Even amidst his battle with ALS, Kenneth Mitchell found reasons to celebrate life

Marking the fifth anniversary of his diagnosis in August last year, Mitchell in an Instagram post said, “My brother humorously mentioned that they don't really have a happy ALS Anniversary card in the shop. However, I want to celebrate today; the gift of life. I’m so thankful to have this day in front of me. It's been long five years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.”

He added, "At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific…yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”

What is ALS? — The disease that took Kenneth Mitchell’s life

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease leads to the degeneration of a person’s motor neurons, which are responsible for controlling muscle movements. As the disease progresses, it leaves the patient immobilized among other difficulties. No cure for the condition is available as of now. The treatment for the same is primarily focused on managing symptoms and providing supporting care. In most cases, however, the disease results in death.

After being diagnosed with ALS in 2018, Kenneth Mitchell started using a wheelchair the following year.

About Kenneth Mitchell — Early Life and Acting Career

Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, born on November 25, 1974, was a Canadian actor known for playing various characters in Star Trek: Discovery between 2017 and 2021.

Paying tribute to the late actor, Star Trek on its website wrote, “StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks"

The statement added, “The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.

Kenneth Mitchell is also remembered as Ralph Cox from Miracle (2004). Throughout his career, Kenneth Mitchell accumulated over 50 film and television credits, which encompassed appearances in productions such as Switched at Birth, The Astronaut Wives Club, Jericho, and others.

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan Mary Pritt, and their two young children, a daughter and a son.

